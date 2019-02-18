Metro Phoenix Restaurants Compete in the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge

We're deep in the heart of one of our favorite seasons — Girl Scout cookie time. Select restaurants across the Valley are participating in the sixth annual Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge, meaning local chefs are gently competing to create the best Girl Scout cookie-flavored dessert.

Between now and February 28, you're encouraged to try several desserts inspired by Girl Scout cookies. Here are five places you can visit before time is up.

Samoa Lava Cake "Show Stopper" Shake at ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale

Every month Hotel Valley Ho puts out a “Show Stopper” Shake, but this one appears to put its precedents to shame. The indulgent dessert comes complete with homemade Samoa-inspired cookies, chocolate lava cake decked in chocolate sauce, a dark chocolate coconut truffle, and of course, Samoa cookies. This sweet dessert is sip after sip of show-stoppin’ goodness.

The oh-so-indulgent Samoa Cannoli from Aioli Gourmet Burger. Mer Norwood

Samoa Cannoli at Aioli Gourmet Burger

10652 North 32nd Street

Warning — the Samoa Cannoli is a behemoth. It's a cannoli triple the size of an average cannoli, and triple the taste. The mascarpone cream is mixed with Samoa cookies for ultimate flavor, and the shell is dipped in coconut and chocolate. Last, the little treat is drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce. This contestant will give Samoa cookie lovers a reason to rejoice.

EXPAND We haven't forgotten fans of Savannah Smiles. Courtesy of Original Gravity

Savannah Smiles Truffle Pops at Original Gravity

4700 North 12th Street, #101

Savannah Smiles doesn’t get as much love as other popular Girl Scout cookie flavors, but the Savannah Smiles Truffle Pops from Original Gravity may change your mind on what you consider your favorite cookie. Made with Savannah Smiles cake butter and filled with tart lemon curd, this tiny dessert will be sure to bring a smile to your face — and your stomach if it could.

The Smokey Chocolate Mint Mousse by Lovecraft. Courtesy of Lovecraft

Smokey Chocolate Mint Mousse at Lovecraft

3128 East Cactus Road

The recently opened and female-owned Lovecraft is a first-time participant in the annual Girl Scout Cookie Challenge. The restaurant chose to infuse their New Mexico-style flavors by bringing the heat to its Smokey Chocolate Mint Mousse. The dessert is infused with smoke straight from the smoker (there's really no other way to say that), plus dark chocolate and Thin Mint cookies. It’s undoubtedly a fan favorite.

EXPAND Peanut butter lovers rejoice. Try the Do-Si-Dos Flight of Delight by PNPK. Courtesy of PNPK

Do-Si-Dos Flight of Delight at PNPK Craft Sliders + Wine Bar

23335 North Scottsdale Road, Suite D105, Scottsdale

Why make one dessert when you can make three? PNPK brings the Do-Si-Dos Flight of Delight — staying true to its PNPK’s food flight concept. Start with the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake, move onto the delicious Peanut Butter Banana Pudding, and end with a PB&J Pie. If you're a peanut butter lover, get ready to indulge.