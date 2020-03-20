Greater Phoenix Bars Open for Takeout Booze, Bottles, and More

Do you miss your stool? As you most likely already know, the cities of Phoenix and Tempe have shuttered bars for the time being, and many have closed voluntarily to slow the spread of COVID-19. But there are still ways to support your local watering holes (and your favorite bartenders, just check out this virtual tip jar).
Here is a running list of Valley bars, not including Valley Bar, offering to-go booze, growlers, crowlers, cigarettes, and much more. And don’t forget about merchandise and gift cards.
Peep those social media accounts for up-to-date posts.
Gracie’s Tax Bar711 North Seventh Avenue
602-366-0111
Gracie’s Tax Bar is offering to-go cans of beer and wine, growlers, bottles of alcohol, and even limes. But the hot looks are free. Swing by for pickup from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Yucca Tap Room29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe
480-967-4777
Yucca Tap Room is offering draft beer crowlers, packaged beer, liquor bottles, 32-ounce premixed canned cocktails, and food from a limited menu, all to go from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Delivery may be coming soon.
Cider Corps31 South Robson Drive, #103, Mesa
480-993-3164
Cider Corps is offering its current cider styles in 32-ounce cans for $12, as well as 14 styles of cider for crowler fills. The craft cidery also has its four packs of 12-ounce cans for $14.99 — available by the case for $75.
Palo Verde Lounge1015 West Broadway Road, Tempe
480-334-6567
Palo Verde Lounge is offering takeout orders of beer and booze and will be providing delivery service within five miles from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call the listed number or 480-208-7858 to place an order.
Wren House Brewing Company2125 North 24th Street
602-244-9184
Wren House Brewing Company is offering delivery in addition to its tap room to-go service. Order via the online store.
Taste of Tops403 West University Drive, Tempe
480 967-5643
The seating area at Taste of Tops is closed for now but the neighboring liquor store, Tops Liquors, is open for … just about every example of alcohol you can imagine.
Thunderbird Lounge710 West Montecito Avenue
602-283-4621
Thunderbird Lounge is offering takeout and delivery on all canned beer and wine, bottles of liquor, cigarettes, and bags of O-Ke-Doke popcorn. Growlers will be available starting next week. And if you haven’t heard, you get a free roll of toilet paper with every purchase (while supplies last).
Genuwine Arizona888 North First Avenue, #101
602-682-7494
Genuwine Arizona has growlers to-go, as well as a wide selection of 12-ounce beers and cider, not to mention ready-to-grab bottles of wine.
Uncle Bear's Taproom612 East Germann Road, Gilbert
480-867-1585
Uncle Bear's Taproom is offering growlers and canned beers to go.
Sorso Wine Room15323 North Scottsdale Road, #150, Scottsdale
480-951-4344
Sorso Wine Room is offering 25 percent off all to-go wine and beer. Customers who preorder groceries get 50 percent off wine.
The Dirty Drummer Eatin’ and Drinkin’ Place2303 North 44th Street
602-840-2726
The Dirty Drummer is offering its full menu, plus beers and growlers, for takeout. Call to order, and pick up curbside from noon to 8 p.m.
Merkin Vineyards Old Town7133 East Stetson Drive, #4, Scottsdale
480-912-1027
Merkin Vineyards Old Town Scottsdale has to-go wine by the bottle from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
12 West Brewing Co.3000 East Ray Road, Barnone Building 6, #110, Gilbert
480-404-9699
Located at Barnone, 12 West Brewing is offering crowlers, pre-packaged beers, and gift cards for pickup from 2:15 to 8 p.m. Call ahead or order online. The downtown Mesa location is also offering 32-ounce crowlers to go.
Walter Station Brewery4056 East Washington Street
602-368-8402
Walter Station Brewery is offering beers and food to go via drive-thru and takeout service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Swizzle Inn5835 North 16th Street
602-277-7775
The Swizzle Inn is offering carryout liquor, beer, wine, and whatever else it has from noon till 6 p.m. daily. Knock loud.
Scottsdale Beer Company480-219-1844
8608 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
Scottsdale Beer Company is offering beer and food to go from 3 to 9 p.m.
Divided Vine Beer & Wine Bar861 North Higley Road, #116, Gilbert
480-361-6158
Divided Vine Beer & Wine Bar is offering canned beer to go as well as growler refills.
Helio Basin Brewing Co.3935 East Thomas Road
602-354-3525
Helio Basin Brewing Co. is offering beer and food to go.
