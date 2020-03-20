Greater Phoenix Bars Open for Takeout Booze, Bottles, and More

Bars and breweries are offering booze to go across the Valley.

Do you miss your stool? As you most likely already know, the cities of Phoenix and Tempe have shuttered bars for the time being, and many have closed voluntarily to slow the spread of COVID-19. But there are still ways to support your local watering holes (and your favorite bartenders, just check out this virtual tip jar).

Here is a running list of Valley bars, not including Valley Bar, offering to-go booze, growlers, crowlers, cigarettes, and much more. And don’t forget about merchandise and gift cards.

Peep those social media accounts for up-to-date posts.

Gracie’s Tax Bar 711 North Seventh Avenue

602-366-0111



Gracie’s Tax Bar is offering to-go cans of beer and wine, growlers, bottles of alcohol, and even limes. But the hot looks are free. Swing by for pickup from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Yucca Tap Room 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

480-967-4777



Yucca Tap Room is offering draft beer crowlers, packaged beer, liquor bottles, 32-ounce premixed canned cocktails, and food from a limited menu, all to go from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Delivery may be coming soon.

EXPAND Get those cans to go. Cider Corps

Cider Corps 31 South Robson Drive, #103, Mesa

480-993-3164

Cider Corps is offering its current cider styles in 32-ounce cans for $12, as well as 14 styles of cider for crowler fills. The craft cidery also has its four packs of 12-ounce cans for $14.99 — available by the case for $75.

Palo Verde Lounge 1015 West Broadway Road, Tempe

480-334-6567



Palo Verde Lounge is offering takeout orders of beer and booze and will be providing delivery service within five miles from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call the listed number or 480-208-7858 to place an order.

Wren House Brewing Company 2125 North 24th Street

602-244-9184



Wren House Brewing Company is offering delivery in addition to its tap room to-go service. Order via the online store.

Taste of Tops 403 West University Drive, Tempe

480 967-5643



The seating area at Taste of Tops is closed for now but the neighboring liquor store, Tops Liquors, is open for … just about every example of alcohol you can imagine.

EXPAND By now we've all heard about the TP thing, right? Thunderbird Lounge

Thunderbird Lounge 710 West Montecito Avenue

602-283-4621



Thunderbird Lounge is offering takeout and delivery on all canned beer and wine, bottles of liquor, cigarettes, and bags of O-Ke-Doke popcorn. Growlers will be available starting next week. And if you haven’t heard, you get a free roll of toilet paper with every purchase (while supplies last).

Genuwine Arizona 888 North First Avenue, #101

602-682-7494



Genuwine Arizona has growlers to-go, as well as a wide selection of 12-ounce beers and cider, not to mention ready-to-grab bottles of wine.

Uncle Bear's Taproom 612 East Germann Road, Gilbert

480-867-1585



Uncle Bear's Taproom is offering growlers and canned beers to go.

Sorso Wine Room 15323 North Scottsdale Road, #150, Scottsdale

480-951-4344

Sorso Wine Room is offering 25 percent off all to-go wine and beer. Customers who preorder groceries get 50 percent off wine.

EXPAND The full menu from Dirty Drummer Eatin’ & Drinkin’ Place is available to go. Charles Barth

The Dirty Drummer Eatin’ and Drinkin’ Place 2303 North 44th Street

602-840-2726



The Dirty Drummer is offering its full menu, plus beers and growlers, for takeout. Call to order, and pick up curbside from noon to 8 p.m.

Merkin Vineyards Old Town 7133 East Stetson Drive, #4, Scottsdale

480-912-1027



Merkin Vineyards Old Town Scottsdale has to-go wine by the bottle from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

12 West Brewing Co. 3000 East Ray Road, Barnone Building 6, #110, Gilbert

480-404-9699



Located at Barnone, 12 West Brewing is offering crowlers, pre-packaged beers, and gift cards for pickup from 2:15 to 8 p.m. Call ahead or order online. The downtown Mesa location is also offering 32-ounce crowlers to go.

Walter Station Brewery 4056 East Washington Street

602-368-8402



Walter Station Brewery is offering beers and food to go via drive-thru and takeout service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EXPAND A welcome sign for drinkers everywhere. Knock loud. Benjamin Leatherman

Swizzle Inn 5835 North 16th Street

602-277-7775



The Swizzle Inn is offering carryout liquor, beer, wine, and whatever else it has from noon till 6 p.m. daily. Knock loud.

Scottsdale Beer Company 480-219-1844

8608 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale



Scottsdale Beer Company is offering beer and food to go from 3 to 9 p.m.

Divided Vine Beer & Wine Bar 861 North Higley Road, #116, Gilbert

480-361-6158



Divided Vine Beer & Wine Bar is offering canned beer to go as well as growler refills.

Helio Basin Brewing Co. 3935 East Thomas Road

602-354-3525



Helio Basin Brewing Co. is offering beer and food to go.