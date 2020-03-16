Greater Phoenix Restaurants and Bars Begin Coronavirus Closings

Throughout the Valley, restaurants are closing dining rooms because of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, many eateries announced options for takeaway and delivery only, often from a limited menu, as restaurant owners start to shutter their public dining spaces.

In previous weeks, we reported a decline in sales at Chinese restaurants, followed by a glance at how area restaurants are being affected in general. As COVID-19 picked up speed, and people were being advised to stay out of crowds, Phoenix-area food festivals began to be canceled and postponed.

Cocina 10 is offering takeaway orders only . Charles Barth

On Sunday, March 15, we reported both FnB Restaurant and Rancho Pinot halting dine-in service. Now, many other restaurants, usually via social media, are announcing pickup and delivery options in lieu of dining in.

Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe have switched to a takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery model effective Tuesday, March 17. Chula Seafood stated it will only be open for pickup orders. Verdura, The Parlor, Welcome Chicken + Donuts, Hash Kitchen, Cocina 10, The Coronado, Pizza Heaven Bistro, and more have announced more curbside availability. The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is taking to-go orders for the first time.

At this pace, many more restaurants in the Phoenix area are expected to do the same.

Some eateries are offering promo codes to waive delivery fees with delivery service apps like Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and more. Restaurants are also offering reduced or free meals for kids during this time, as well as catering-style to-go orders.

Bars and breweries, too, are beginning to go dark. Linger Longer Lounge in Uptown has closed, stating, “In light of Covid-19 and out of concern for our staff and our patrons, Linger will be closing for the next week or until we feel it is safe to open to the public again.” Wren House Brewery is shifting to to-go purchases and in-store pickup starting March 17, no longer offering tap room pours for the time being.

As a form of support, concerned diners may purchase gift cards for their favorite restaurants to be used in future, if available. Other forms of support include purchasing any affiliated merchandise (T-shirts, stickers, koozies, etc.) as well as shopping through any on-site market.

"We've been encouraging loyal customers to purchase gift cards, merchandise, order to go and delivery — anything that keeps a steady stream of revenue coming into our small businesses while prioritizing the health of others,” Maria Lopez, communications manager for Local First Arizona, says in an email. "Small, independent businesses are some of the most innovative, hardworking folks around. We know they will face these challenging times with creativity and positivity. Local First Arizona will be in their corner providing resources and working with our partners and state reps to find avenues for relief."

Finally, stay tuned to social media channels for restaurant updates and statements.

Editor’s note: This article was updated from its original version.