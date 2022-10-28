Support Us

Sip On Shakes and Hang Out With Snakes at This Unusual Tempe Cafe

October 28, 2022 8:45AM

Owners Alicia Penkey and Elisa Benitez turned their passion for snakes into a business.
Owners Alicia Penkey and Elisa Benitez turned their passion for snakes into a business. Natasha Yee
In an unassuming plaza off Rural Road in Tempe, snakes slither inside of a neon-lit room while strawberry cheesecake protein shakes are blended in an adjacent space. No, this isn't a Halloween haunted house or a sci-fi reptilian dream. It's Infinity Shakes Snake Cafe.

A sign above the door reads "Live Noodsss," and leads into the unusual business. Inside, customers can hang out with snakes with names such as Osaka and Athens. On the drinks menu, protein shake flavors range from Cinnamon Toast Crunch to Fruity Pebbles and Oreo Overload.

Owners Alicia Penkey and Elisa Benitez explain that for $20, customers can get a protein shake and a five-minute hold of one of 18 non-venomous snakes. The owners normally assist with the snake-holding, at least until customers get comfortable with the creatures. More involved experiences like snake feeding and snake meditation are available by reservation.

click to enlarge
Introducing the snakes at Infinity Shakes and Snake Cafe.
Natasha Yee
During a recent visit, a grey, three-foot-long River Road King named Whetstone slinked across a matching couch. Snakes are nocturnal, so Whetstone was one of the only snakes awake, but he seemed elated to be out of his bioactive glass terrarium enclosure. There are usually at least a couple of awake snakes ready to interact with curious customers, the owners say.

They cautioned to keep an eye on Whetstone, lest he get lost in the couch again, while they explained how the cafe came to be.

"There are cat cafes in the Phoenix area, but there was nothing with snakes," Penkey says. "We knew of the concept from Japan and already had snakes as pets. We thought, 'Why not open one here?'"

Infinity Shakes is the first snake cafe in Arizona. The licensing process was identical to that of a cat cafe, Penkey says, explaining that the space could serve food and drinks as long as the kitchen was completely separate from where the animals would be kept.

Now that the cafe is open, snake interaction takes place in an area different from where customers consume their shakes. Customers spend their five minutes with a snake, then move into the cafe to consume their protein shake of choice.

click to enlarge
The unique Tempe cafe has eighteen snakes on display.
Natasha Yee
Since the business opened in March, with a cheeky Instagram handle that matches its outdoor sign, the community has responded pretty well, Benitez says.

"Lots of people hear about us through word of mouth or are brought in by a friend or a date who doesn't really tell them what they are getting into. But even if someone is deathly afraid when they walk through the door, every one of them has at least held a snake with our assistance by the time they leave," she says.

While Benitez and Penkey have a passion for the gliding reptiles, some of which are rescued, they also hope to shift perceptions about snakes.

"Snakes tend to have a bad reputation," Penkey says. "And I hope we can change that. We even do meditation with the snakes, as they respond to peoples' energy and can actually be very calming creatures."

The family-friendly space is popular with children, who tend to be more fearless than many adults, the owners say. Part of the attraction is certainly the milkshakes.

In addition to its protein drinks, Infinity Shakes also serves Shock Waves, iced beverages infused with vitamin B12 in fruity flavors like Peach Ring and Dragon Slay, as well as protein donuts.

click to enlarge
The strawberry cheesecake protein shake was sweet, creamy, and almost as memorable as the snakes.
Natasha Yee
The strawberry cheesecake shake is creamy and sweet with ribbons of strawberry syrup and topped with crushed graham crackers. Other flavor options include Cookie Butter, Choco Supreme, and Banana Split. However, the delicious shakes are difficult to focus on as Whetstone slithers in the next room, surely oblivious to the dilemma.

The cafe occasionally hosts live DJs, with the accompanying neon lights creating a social and fun atmosphere alongside the snakes. Each snake has its own UV light inside its enclosure, which allows the snakes to see well even in low-light conditions.

click to enlarge
The Tempe cafe is a fun place to try something new.
Natasha Yee
Inifinity Shakes also holds 30-minute snake meditations on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, as well as snake feeding on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Book an online reservation to join in the fun. 

Penkey and Benitez are still learning the ins and outs of operating their business, and they are currently awaiting an Infinity Shakes and Snake Cafe sign for their storefront, as "Live Noodsss" confuses people from time to time.

"I have sent direct messages to people on Instagram and they responded a few days later like, 'Sorry, I thought this was an OnlyFans account when I first got it!'" Penkey says laughing.

Complete with slithering snakes and thick and creamy shakes, Infinity Shakes Snake Cafe offers a unique, Insta-worthy spot unlike anything else in the Valley. And if all else fails, just tell yourself it was a Halloween-inspired affair, crawling with creepy creatures.

Infinity Shakes Snake Cafe

3030 South Rural Road, Tempe
Monday through Wednesday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, by reservation; Friday and Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.
480-369-7280
infinityshakes.com
