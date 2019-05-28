 


    Herban Planet
4
Happy National Burger Day! Here's a Vegan Alternative in Greater PhoenixEXPAND
Courtesy of Green New American Vegetarian

Happy National Burger Day! Here's a Vegan Alternative in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | May 28, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Burgers don't need any more hype. We've already ranked our favorites, listing our top 20 in 2017, and made you fully aware of classic, delicious burger joints like Delux, The Chuckbox, Original Hamburger Works, Harvey’s Wineburger — we could go on. But our vegetarian and vegan friends can celebrate something made up like National Burger Day, too, and with PETA's blessing. Meet the vegan Big WAC, found at Green New American Vegetarian in Phoenix and Tempe.

While there are many vegetarian and vegan-friendly burgers across town, this one is special.

Recently, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — or PETA — selected the 2019 winners of the Top 10 Golden Burger Awards. The search was for original, vegan burgers made in-house at restaurants nationwide. Green New American Vegetarian is on this list, right in the meaty part of the curve, with its Big WAC.

It probably goes without saying, but the Big WAC is a play on McDonald's ultra-famous Big Mac burger. It even looks similar, with its "two hand-packed patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun." But where's the beef? There is no beef. And that's Wendy's, guys.

"From its two hearty patties to its special sauce, this tasty burger puts a green new spin on fast food," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release. "All the satisfying burgers on PETA's national top 10 list are proving that compassion can be a delicious business."

It's said both locations of Green New American Vegetarian received a framed certificate, but it may be safe to say they've also earned the respect of Valley vegans for years to come.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

