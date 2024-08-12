Harris and Walz visit 2 Phoenix restaurants on Valley campaign stop

Harris and Walz, the governor of Minnesota, were in town for a campaign rally on Friday at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena. But, politicians don’t run on applause alone. Here are two locally owned restaurants where they stopped in to fuel up.
Harris, Walz pick up tamales from Cocina AdamexWith a freezer on the fritz, Cocina Adamex owner Adriana Zapata says they’ve recently taken a break from making the restaurant’s popular red and green tamales.
But when she and her son Justin got word late Thursday that an unnamed VIP would be coming to the Mexican restaurant in downtown Phoenix, “we had to get into gear and make a couple batches so that we had them,” she says.
That VIP turned out to be Harris and Walz, who ordered three dozen tamales — around what the restaurant typically sells in a whole day.
“I even thought I was going to run out,” Zapata says.
Although she didn’t have confirmation until 20 minutes before the motorcade pulled up that Harris and Walz were coming, Zapata had a pretty strong hunch when U.S. Secret Service agents showed up Thursday afternoon to vet the space.
“The Secret Service doesn’t show up just because,” she said.
When she did get the call, Zapata was told that Harris and Walz would stop Friday after the rally to pick up the takeout order. But, when the duo arrived, Zapata says Harris took time to chat.
“It was like we already knew who she was, she wanted to know who we were, really. It was so amazing. She was so polite, such an authentic, beautiful person,” Zapata says of meeting Harris.
And, Zapata says Walz cracked jokes.
“Governor Walz is a hoot. He is so funny. His character is every level of happy and funny and outgoing,” she says.
‘We sacrifice a lot to keep this business open’When the motorcade and other politicos — including Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate — rolled up, the restaurant owner said the experience was overwhelming. Harris put her at ease, grabbing hold of both of her hands and thanking her for being a small business owner.
“There were so many people in the room but it was like we were the only people in the room. It was a very personable meeting,” Zapata says. “That moment was so amazing.”
She and Harris had an “everyday” conversation that didn’t get into politics. Instead, she introduced the vice president to her three children and two nieces, one of whom Harris told to “slay college.”
Harris also poked fun at Walz’s low tolerance for spice.
“She said, ‘You know what’s spicy to him? Black pepper,’” Zapata recalls Harris teasing.
The restaurant owner didn’t modify the tamales or the vegetarian and bean burritos that comprised the takeout order to accommodate. However, she says she’s already had a customer come in asking for “Scandinavian tamales,” a reference to Walz chalking up his low tolerance for hot ingredients because of “the Scandinavian in me.”
Once Cocina Adamex’s freezer is back online and she can store tamales, Zapata hopes to create a Harris-and-Walz-themed special.
Cocina Adamex is an all-day eatery that opened on Seventh Avenue and Taylor Street in late 2022. The restaurant has gone viral on social media for its "XL" conchas, oversized versions of the Mexican sweet bread served alongside equally massive cups of coffee or sliced and griddled into decadent French toast.
Zapata thinks the restaurant’s social media presence and central location may have been reasons it was chosen by the campaign. No matter what led to their selection, she says she’s grateful for the amazing, albeit surreal, experience.
“We’re your everyday people and we sacrifice a lot to keep this business open,” Zapata says. “For her organizers to have chosen our restaurant, it’s very humbling.”
Walz samples Spam, Egg and Cheese from Stoop Kid
Before the rally kicked off in Glendale, Walz stopped for a bite to eat in downtown Phoenix. Bagel and burger shop Stoop Kid posted a story on Instagram showing what appears to be Walz sitting at a picnic table with two people eating.
“Tim Walz endorses Stoop Kid. You should too," the text in the story said.
Stoop Kid confirmed the informal visit via Instagram message, noting that Walz’s daughter found the restaurant at the Churchill, the downtown dining and shopping court crafted from shipping containers.
The governor ordered Stoop Kid’s bagel sandwich with Spam, a fried egg and American cheese “because it’s manufactured in his hometown,” the restaurant shared in its message.