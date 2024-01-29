Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar expands food focus with new chef





Although Hidden Track has offered drinks and snacks for over a year, it recently brought on a chef to update the menu. Sara Crocker Dziadowicz and his partner Danielle Middlebrook first opened Hidden Track as a small, curated bottle shop in downtown Phoenix in 2015, followed by a cafe and bodega next door in 2017. Hidden Track expanded with a second bottle shop inside Practical Art in 2019, which they quickly outgrew. Its current Uptown location on 12th Street opened in 2022. The duo decided to sell the downtown bottle shop location in October to a former employee; that space has since reopened as Unfiltered Natural Wine and More. At Hidden Track in Uptown, the bar and lounge has been serving natural wines and a "Franco-Iberian"-influenced menu for over a year, but Dziadowicz has recently brought on a chef and long-time friend to update the food.

Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar offers a variety of conservas on its food menu and for sale. Owner Craig Dziadowicz has long been a believer in tinned fish, offering it first at his downtown Hidden Track Cafe & Bodega.

Betting on conservas

Dziadowicz first started offering conservas in his downtown Hidden Track Cafe & Bodega eight years ago. While it’s not always been easy to get Valley diners excited about tinned fish, Dziadowicz says as more people travel to tourism hotspots like Portugal, he sees more openness to it.



The tea egg at Hidden Track is boiled and then marinated in soy, oolong tea, star anise, ginger and cinnamon. Chef Marco Di Santo uses Asian and Italian flavors in his cooking, integrating his heritage and experiences as a chef.

Chef integrates roots into menu

Owner Craig Dziadowicz tries to create a unique drinking and dining experience in his uptown bar and bottle shop. Here, he holds a unique bottle from a Chilean winemaker. Hidden Track is the only wine bar in North America carrying the vintner's orange wine.

Leaning into geeking out

