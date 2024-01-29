 Hidden Track expands food focus at uptown Phoenix wine bar | Phoenix New Times
Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar expands food focus with new chef

Former Noodle Bar owner, chef Marco Di Santo, joined the team at Hidden Track Bottle Shop.
January 29, 2024
Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar has a new chef. Marco Di Santo has been cooking around the Valley for years, most recently at his downtown dual-concept Noodle Bar.
Craig Dziadowicz doesn’t believe in following trends. The Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar owner prefers to stick to his guns rather than ride the latest craze, not only in how he selects the wines sold at his shop but also in the food that’s paired with them.

“I want it to be a unique experience,” Dziadowicz says.

Dziadowicz and his partner Danielle Middlebrook first opened Hidden Track as a small, curated bottle shop in downtown Phoenix in 2015, followed by a cafe and bodega next door in 2017. Hidden Track expanded with a second bottle shop inside Practical Art in 2019, which they quickly outgrew.

Its current Uptown location on 12th Street opened in 2022. The duo decided to sell the downtown bottle shop location in October to a former employee; that space has since reopened as Unfiltered Natural Wine and More.

click to enlarge The bar and shop at Hidden Track.
Although Hidden Track has offered drinks and snacks for over a year, it recently brought on a chef to update the menu.
Sara Crocker
At Hidden Track in Uptown, the bar and lounge has been serving natural wines and a “Franco-Iberian"-influenced menu for over a year, but Dziadowicz has recently brought on a chef and long-time friend to update the food.

Marco Di Santo, the former chef and owner of downtown’s now-shuttered Noodle Bar, joined Hidden Track in October.

“He took our menu, which was good … and made it amazing. Every dish has layers,” Dziadowicz says. “There’s so much flavor, so much texture in each of these dishes.”

Dziadowicz and Di Santo became friends after the wine shop owner fell for his cooking. Di Santo ran Noodle Bar, a dual-concept Italian and ramen joint, which closed in 2019. Dziadowicz says he would joke that they should open up a small spot together. They did collaborate on pasta and sandwich popups at Hidden Track, but the timing for something more never worked until now.
click to enlarge Shelves of tinned fish at Hidden Track.
Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar offers a variety of conservas on its food menu and for sale. Owner Craig Dziadowicz has long been a believer in tinned fish, offering it first at his downtown Hidden Track Cafe & Bodega.
Sara Crocker

Betting on conservas

Di Santo has kept the Hidden Track menu true to Dziadowicz’s initial vision, heavily featuring conservas, or tinned fish, tapas and flammekueche, a baked tart traditional to areas of France and Germany.

Dziadowicz first started offering conservas in his downtown Hidden Track Cafe & Bodega eight years ago. While it’s not always been easy to get Valley diners excited about tinned fish, Dziadowicz says as more people travel to tourism hotspots like Portugal, he sees more openness to it.

“It’s been an uphill struggle. I love tinned fish,” he says. “I’ve seen the Phoenician attitude and acceptance change.”

With the conservas, Di Santo is creating composed dishes, not simply cracking open the tin and spreading some crackers on a plate. For the sardine toast, a piece of grilled Noble Bread is topped with scratch-made miso mayo, sliced cherry tomatoes and an entire can of Spanish sardines, greens and pickled onion. The plate is dressed with salsa verde and a blueberry hot sauce.

Other dishes include a play on French chef Jacques Pepin's salmon rillets and smoked mussels served atop Noble Bread with preserved lemon, cornichons, a mussel oil vinaigrette, creme fraiche and pickled onion.
click to enlarge A tea egg on a bed of greens.
The tea egg at Hidden Track is boiled and then marinated in soy, oolong tea, star anise, ginger and cinnamon. Chef Marco Di Santo uses Asian and Italian flavors in his cooking, integrating his heritage and experiences as a chef.
Sara Crocker

Chef integrates roots into menu

Di Santo has also incorporated his Chinese heritage into the menu, adding items like smashed cucumber salad and tea eggs – two dishes he ate often growing up in Southern California.

“I also wanted to do some things that represented me,” he says.

For the tea egg, Di Santo boils the egg and marinates it in soy, oolong tea, star anise, ginger and cinnamon. The egg is cured overnight and served nestled in a bed of greens and topped with housemade chile crisp.

“It’s kind of gooey inside, a little salty, a little sweet,” he says.

Though the kitchen space is small, Di Santo aims to make an impact on each dish by using local ingredients and crafting as many items as he can in-house, from chile crisp and mayonnaise to pickles and hot sauce.

“My way of cooking … I like making it from scratch,” he says.

But, one thing that Di Santo isn’t making right now is the tart shells for the flammekueche, which Dziadowicz imports from Alsace, France. Di Santo sticks to a classic style for The Old One, using creme fraiche with a dusting of nutmeg, topping the shell with paper-thin slices of red onion and strips of guanciale.

Other flammekueche flavors include prosciutto and arugula with onion, preserved lemon, nutmeg and olive oil; the Tart Tomate with mustard, nutmeg, onions, thyme, tomato and a balsamic glaze; and Salty Like the Sea, made with creme fraiche, anchovies, salsa verde, balsamic glaze, onion and nutmeg.

click to enlarge Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar owner Craig Dziadowicz.
Owner Craig Dziadowicz tries to create a unique drinking and dining experience in his uptown bar and bottle shop. Here, he holds a unique bottle from a Chilean winemaker. Hidden Track is the only wine bar in North America carrying the vintner's orange wine.
Sara Crocker

Leaning into geeking out

Because these aren’t exactly everyday menu items, Dziadowicz and Di Santo concede there’s been some work to ensure there's clarity around the menu items without confusing folks, like moving away from calling flammekueche pizzas.

“It is a lot like a pizza,” Di Santo says of the thin-crusted dish. “I wanted to really own it's an Alsatian tart flambée.”

Much like how the bottle shop aims to "geek out" on wine with its customers, Di Santo says he wants to match that enthusiasm and introduce people to dishes they may not have tasted before. Unprompted, he echoes Dziadowicz’s desire to march to their own beat.

“We want to be trendsetters,” he says.

Hidden Track Bottle Shop & Wine Bar

4700 N. 12th St., #118
Sara Crocker is a food writer for Phoenix New Times. She has called Phoenix home since 2020, getting to know the Valley through every restaurant, brewery and bar she can. Her work has also appeared in Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and The Denver Post.
Contact: Sara Crocker

