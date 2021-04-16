A New Mac and Cheese Joint, Poolside Barbecue, and More Phoenix Food News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It’s Friday. And as usual, we have five big bites of Phoenix-area food news to wrap up your week.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament Is Hiring

The Arizona Renaissance Festival may not be happening this year, but at least we have Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. The themed chain restaurant and showroom is hiring for more than 35 positions at its location at 9051 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale. Open positions include bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, guest services, and more. Apply online here.

A Poolside Pop-Up Barbecue Event

It’s already barbecue and pool season. We know because slow-smoked meats from Trapp Haus BBQ will be served poolside at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel (1100 North Central Avenue) this Sunday. Pitmaster Phil “The Grill” Johnson will be on-site, along with DJed music and cocktails from Match Market & Bar. The pool party goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 18. Admission is free. All you have to do is register here.

EXPAND Make a date to visit Sphinx Date Co. Joanie Simon

Sphinx Date Co. Has Ramadan Treats

Ramadan started this week (Monday, April 12) and runs till Wednesday, May 12. On that day, called Eid-al-Fitr or the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, holiday treats include dates, honey, bread, figs, fruits, and olives. One place that has it all is Sphinx Date Co. at 3039 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. The little market offers dates in bulk as well as special packages for gift giving during the holiday.

I Heart Mac & Cheese Is Finally Here

The first location of I Heart Mac & Cheese — a nationwide chain of gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurants — has opened in Arizona. The concept lets you build your own mac and cheese bowl and/or grilled cheese sandwich, though signature items, like the baked buffalo chicken, are also on the menu. The eatery opened Thursday at 1342 West Warner Road, #108B, in Tempe, with proceeds from opening day going to Tempe Community Action Agency to benefit older adults. I Heart Mac & Cheese also offers vegan bowls and sandwiches.

Hula’s Modern Tiki

Hula's Arizona Tiki Oasis Kickoff Party Is Next Week

Some annual gatherings are slowly coming back, but if you want to start small (i.e., just shy of a full-fledged food festival), try the official Arizona Tiki Oasis kickoff party at Hula's Old Town (7213 East First Avenue in Scottsdale). Happening during Tiki Time Happy Hour from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, the event is the first in a series celebrating the 2021 Arizona Tiki Oasis held at the Hotel Valley Ho from April 22 to 25.