Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Food and Drink Events Happening This January In Metro Phoenix

January 3, 2023 6:30AM

The Street Eats Food Truck Festival brings together a wide range of foods to try.
The Street Eats Food Truck Festival brings together a wide range of foods to try. Jacob Tyler Dunn
There's still fun to be had in January after the holidays have come and gone. In metro Phoenix this month, check out festivals centered around wine and beer, a Lunar New Year celebration, a pizza date night, and multiple cooking classes.

Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill
Through January 10
1525 East Bethany Home Road
602-277-3474
bluewatergrill.com
To commemorate Texas Christian University and the University of Michigan playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl right here in Arizona, Bluewater Grill is offering fans a special dining deal before, during, and after the game. Bring an item of merchandise from either school with an official logo or team name on it to get a free cup of clam chowder (no limit per party) or a free appetizer (one per party) with the purchase of an entree priced at $25 or more. The special started in mid-December and goes through January 10.

Rum Society
Wednesday, January 11
The Canal Club at the Scott Resort and Spa
4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-424-6095
thecanalclubaz.com
Every second Wednesday, the Canal Club in Scottsdale takes a look at a different type of rum. It's Rhum Clement for January, and a brand specialist will break it all down. Tickets are $25 per person and include the tasting, light bites, and a specialty cocktail. The rest of the night, attendees can also snag 25 percent off at the Canal Club.
click to enlarge
Head to the Queen Creek Olive Mill for a pizza date night.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Pizza Date Night
Wednesday, January 11
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.com
The Queen Creek Olive Mill hosts a pizza date night every second Wednesday of the month. Attendees stretch and make pizza dough plus basil pesto, pomodoro sauce, and a vinaigrette. Salad and a dessert will be served with the pizza, and there will be discounts on retail items. The class is $75 per person and customers can add on an apron for $15.
click to enlarge
Chef Marcellino will lead guests through an Italian cooking class.
Marcellino Ristorante
Lunch and Learn
Saturdays, January 14 and 18
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
marcellinoristorante.com
Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will teach attendees how to make Polenta con Funghi e Salsiccia and Pollo Saporito at these January lunch-and-learn events. A green salad and homemade biscotti will also be served. The class is $80 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 480-990-9500 to reserve a spot.
Get ready to sample all the beer you can handle at the Copper State Beer Festival.
Phoenix New Times
Copper State Beer Festival
Saturday, January 14
Riverview Park
2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
480-644-7529
mesaparks.com/parks-facilities/parks/riverview-park
Copper State Beer Festival, taking place at Riverview Park, has multiple ticket options for beer fanatics and casual fans alike. VIP tickets are $65 per person and include early entry at noon. "General admission plus" is $55 with a start time of 1 p.m. Regular general admission is $45 with entrance at 2 p.m., and it's $20 for designated drivers. In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks, live music, and games like cornhole.
click to enlarge
Delicious food from a previous Izakaya night.
Charles Barth
Izakaya 2023 Spirited Away
Saturday, January 14
Heritage Square
115 North Sixth Street
602-262-5071
heritagesquarephx.org
Izakaya is a Japanese word that describes a spot for drinking, snacking, and being merry. Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix will be the place for all three during the Izakaya 2023 Spirited Away event, inspired by the 2011 anime film. General admission is $55 per person plus fees and includes 10 drink tickets to be used for cocktails, sake, and spirit tastings. Food and retail vendors will also be on the scene.
click to enlarge
Learn how to make your own cocktails at home with help from Butler's Easy's resident bartender.
Flickr/Núria
Cocktail Class
Sunday, January 15
Butler's Easy
8375 North Seventh Street
602-314-4484
butlerseasy.com
Learn how to make classic cocktails from Butler's Easy bartender Rosemary Gee. Attendees will even get to shake and mix their own drinks plus ask any questions they may have. The two-hour class costs $30 per person plus fees.
click to enlarge
The char siu pork tenderloin at Ling's Wok Shop.
Ling's Wok Shop
Lunar New Year Wine Dinner
Wednesday, January 25
Ling's Wok Shop
20511 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Suite #100
480-801-6524
lingswok.shop
The Lunar New Year begins on January 22 this year and goes until February 1. To celebrate, Ling's Wok Shop and Jackson Family Wines are putting on a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Start out with a dumpling medley followed by Cantonese-style sea bass, Peking duck, char siu pork tenderloin, and cheesecake with vanilla and orange sauce. Local dance troupe Nine Dragons Lion Dance Phoenix will also perform a traditional Lion Dance. The meal costs $75 per person, and reservations are required.
click to enlarge
A "school lunch" from a past Blue Watermelon Project fundraiser.
Chris Malloy
Feeding the Future 2023
Saturday, January 28
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street
602-276-6360
thefarmatsouthmountain.com
Feeding the Future 2023 is a contest where 10 student teams present their best healthy and delicious dishes. The students have worked with local chefs to come up with recipes that meet school meal guidelines. In addition to the judging, there will be yard games, live music, and kids' activities at the event located at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets are $25 per person for students or school professionals, $50 for school administrators, and $100 for the general public.
click to enlarge
The Arizona Wine Festival is happening at Heritage Square.
Melissa Campana
Arizona Wine Festival
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
Heritage Square
115 North Sixth Street
602-262-5071
heritagesquarephx.org
The Arizona Wine Festival returns to Heritage Square late this month, with 20 wineries, more than 40 other vendors, and two food trucks joining in the fun. On Saturday, presale tickets are $35 per person or $45 at the gate, and the festival goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, presale tickets are $30 and tickets at the gate are $40, and the party will be going from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.
click to enlarge
Street Eats Food Truck Festival, enter here for $2 samples at more than 40 trucks.
Allison Young
Street Eats Food Truck Festival
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
480-270-5000
saltriverfields.com
Some of the Valley's best and most unique food trucks will be setting up shop at Salt River Fields for the annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Over 40 trucks will be offering $2 samples plus other fare. There will also be cooking classes, eating contests, and other activities. General admission is $12 online and $15 at the door.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Julie Levin is a writer, digital specialist, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her fiancé. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation