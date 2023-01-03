Food and Drink Events Happening This January In Metro Phoenix

There's still fun to be had in January after the holidays have come and gone. In metro Phoenix this month, check out festivals centered around wine and beer, a Lunar New Year celebration, a pizza date night, and multiple cooking classes.
Fiesta Bowl Deal at Bluewater Grill
Through January 10
1525 East Bethany Home Road
602-277-3474
bluewatergrill.com
To commemorate Texas Christian University and the University of Michigan playing in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl right here in Arizona, Bluewater Grill is offering fans a special dining deal before, during, and after the game. Bring an item of merchandise from either school with an official logo or team name on it to get a free cup of clam chowder (no limit per party) or a free appetizer (one per party) with the purchase of an entree priced at $25 or more. The special started in mid-December and goes through January 10.
Rum Society
Wednesday, January 11
The Canal Club at the Scott Resort and Spa
4925 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-424-6095
thecanalclubaz.com
Every second Wednesday, the Canal Club in Scottsdale takes a look at a different type of rum. It's Rhum Clement for January, and a brand specialist will break it all down. Tickets are $25 per person and include the tasting, light bites, and a specialty cocktail. The rest of the night, attendees can also snag 25 percent off at the Canal Club.
Wednesday, January 11
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
480-888-9290
queencreekolivemill.com
The Queen Creek Olive Mill hosts a pizza date night every second Wednesday of the month. Attendees stretch and make pizza dough plus basil pesto, pomodoro sauce, and a vinaigrette. Salad and a dessert will be served with the pizza, and there will be discounts on retail items. The class is $75 per person and customers can add on an apron for $15.
Saturdays, January 14 and 18
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
marcellinoristorante.com
Chef Marcellino of Marcellino Ristorante will teach attendees how to make Polenta con Funghi e Salsiccia and Pollo Saporito at these January lunch-and-learn events. A green salad and homemade biscotti will also be served. The class is $80 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 480-990-9500 to reserve a spot.
Saturday, January 14
Riverview Park
2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa
480-644-7529
mesaparks.com/parks-facilities/parks/riverview-park
Copper State Beer Festival, taking place at Riverview Park, has multiple ticket options for beer fanatics and casual fans alike. VIP tickets are $65 per person and include early entry at noon. "General admission plus" is $55 with a start time of 1 p.m. Regular general admission is $45 with entrance at 2 p.m., and it's $20 for designated drivers. In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks, live music, and games like cornhole.
Saturday, January 14
Heritage Square
115 North Sixth Street
602-262-5071
heritagesquarephx.org
Izakaya is a Japanese word that describes a spot for drinking, snacking, and being merry. Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix will be the place for all three during the Izakaya 2023 Spirited Away event, inspired by the 2011 anime film. General admission is $55 per person plus fees and includes 10 drink tickets to be used for cocktails, sake, and spirit tastings. Food and retail vendors will also be on the scene.
Sunday, January 15
Butler's Easy
8375 North Seventh Street
602-314-4484
butlerseasy.com
Learn how to make classic cocktails from Butler's Easy bartender Rosemary Gee. Attendees will even get to shake and mix their own drinks plus ask any questions they may have. The two-hour class costs $30 per person plus fees.
Wednesday, January 25
Ling's Wok Shop
20511 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Suite #100
480-801-6524
lingswok.shop
The Lunar New Year begins on January 22 this year and goes until February 1. To celebrate, Ling's Wok Shop and Jackson Family Wines are putting on a five-course dinner with wine pairings. Start out with a dumpling medley followed by Cantonese-style sea bass, Peking duck, char siu pork tenderloin, and cheesecake with vanilla and orange sauce. Local dance troupe Nine Dragons Lion Dance Phoenix will also perform a traditional Lion Dance. The meal costs $75 per person, and reservations are required.
Saturday, January 28
The Farm at South Mountain
6106 South 32nd Street
602-276-6360
thefarmatsouthmountain.com
Feeding the Future 2023 is a contest where 10 student teams present their best healthy and delicious dishes. The students have worked with local chefs to come up with recipes that meet school meal guidelines. In addition to the judging, there will be yard games, live music, and kids' activities at the event located at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets are $25 per person for students or school professionals, $50 for school administrators, and $100 for the general public.
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
Heritage Square
115 North Sixth Street
602-262-5071
heritagesquarephx.org
The Arizona Wine Festival returns to Heritage Square late this month, with 20 wineries, more than 40 other vendors, and two food trucks joining in the fun. On Saturday, presale tickets are $35 per person or $45 at the gate, and the festival goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, presale tickets are $30 and tickets at the gate are $40, and the party will be going from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
480-270-5000
saltriverfields.com
Some of the Valley's best and most unique food trucks will be setting up shop at Salt River Fields for the annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Over 40 trucks will be offering $2 samples plus other fare. There will also be cooking classes, eating contests, and other activities. General admission is $12 online and $15 at the door.