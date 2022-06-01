Don't Miss These June Food and Drink Events in Metro Phoenix

Tavalo Dinner
Thursday, June 2
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 South Meridian Road, Queen CreekGrand Opening Celebration
Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5
English Rose Tea Room
201 Easy Street, Carefree
Thursday, June 9
480-361-9860
www.queencreekolivemill.comThe Emilia-Romagna region of Italy is the home of balsamic vinegar, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Prosciutto di Parma, so we're not surprised the Queen Creek Olive Mill is hosting a dinner in celebration of all that deliciousness. The five-course meal will have dishes like tagliatelle al ragu with lamb and pork and a Parmigiano-Reggiano panna cotta plus wine pairings. The event costs $99.95 per person and runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
480-488-4812
carefreetea.com
This year marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. The milestone will be commemorated with a big, four-day party in the U.K. and also a local celebration at the English Rose Tea Room. Check out a special menu that includes baked cottage pie, coronation chicken salad, and Eton Mess for dessert. Actors will portray British icons and there will be various musical performances. Guests can also sign a book with well wishes for the queen that will be sent on to Buckingham Palace.
Thursday, June 9
LDV Winery Tasting Room
7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B110, Scottsdale
480-664-4822
www.ldvwinery.comAward-winning floral artist Karin Crawford will show you how to create your own floral arrangement during this class at the LDV Winery Tasting Room. It's $130 plus tax and gratuity and includes the instruction, your flowers to take home, a grazing board by Benedict's Catering, and a glass of wine. Call 480-664-4822 or email [email protected] to reserve your spot.
Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill
611 E Hunt Highway, San Tan Valley
480-257-7524Get ready to welcome Cafe Rio Mexican Grill to San Tan Valley. Play games like Plinko and corn hole at the two-day celebration or enter to become one of 100 to win a free meal. Cafe Rio will also be offering chips and pico de gallo for $1.99. The fun runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
caferio.com
Wednesday, June 15
Match Market and Bar at Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8080
matchphx.comJune's wine class at Match Market and Bar is all about summer sippers and poolside wines. There will be a guest speaker from Stem Wine Company plus tastings and light bites. Bottles of the wine samples will be available for purchase for 15 percent off during the class.Tickets are $25, and the event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Marcellino Ristorante
7114 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-990-9500
marcellinoristorante.comSit at the chef's table to watch Chef Marcellino make an Italian specialty during this learn and lunch session at Marcellino Ristorante from 1 to 3 p.m. The dish for June is pasta alla checcha, tossed with a sauce of fresh diced tomato, basil, and mozzarella. The cost is $70 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required.
Spirited Sipping Seminar
Saturday, June 18
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
480-624-5458
mountainshadows.com/dining/hearth
We love when we can learn and also get a buzz on, and Hearth '61's spirited sipping seminars do just that. This month's topic is rosé which you'll get to taste while receiving a history lesson from a beverage expert. Space is limited to 20 guests and the event costs $39 per ticket.
Sip and Shop Summer Market Series6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
Saturday, June 18
Hotel Valley Ho
480-376-2600
hotelvalleyho.com
The Arizona heat can make outdoor farmers markets tough to attend during the summer, so Hotel Valley Ho is bringing the fun inside for this free market series. This month is all about rosé and bubbles, and you can RSVP to the event online. Sip on samples of wine, beer, and spirits while listening to live music and enjoying food by local chefs. Take-and-make cocktails with recipes will be available for purchase, and you'll get a 20 percent off voucher to use at the hotel's ZuZu restaurant within 30 days.
Cloth & Flame Dinner Series
Saturday, June 18
Arcosanti
13555 South Cross L Road, Mayer
Saturday, June 25
Daily Dose
Multiple Locations
Pedal Haus Brewery
Saturday, June 18
Arcosanti
13555 South Cross L Road, Mayer
928-632-6218
arcosanti.orgEvent planners Cloth & Flame are back for another dinner series at Arcosanti to benefit the Cosanti Foundation. This month's menu includes a New York strip or salmon entree plus a starter, sides, and dessert. After dinner, guests are invited to enjoy an intimate musical performance.The cost is $195 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Saturday, June 25
Daily Dose
Multiple Locations
dailydosegrill.comDaily Dose Grill is teaming up with the Arizona Humane Society for a fun event in support of the pups with some delicious food. The restaurant will donate $1 to the rescue organization for every entree ordered. All three of Daily Dose's restaurants in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe have dog-friendly patios, so be sure to bring your furry friends too.
Get WILD with Pedal HausThursday, June 30
Pedal Haus Brewery
214 East Roosevelt Street, Suite 4
623-213-8229
pedalhausbrewery.com
Chef Brett Vibber of WILD Arizona Cuisine plus Pedal Haus Brewery's master brewer Derek Osbourne are teaming up for a special dinner at Pedal Haus' Phoenix location. The five-course meal with alcohol pairings includes dishes like wild mushroom potstickers, Arizona wagyu brisket, and milk-bread pudding. Tickets cost $120 plus fees.