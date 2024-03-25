Karl's Quality Bakery announces upcoming closure after 30 years

click to enlarge The cookie counter at Karl's Quality Bakery is full of colorful, whimsical sugar cookies. Patricia Escarcega

"After 30 years of baking for our Sunnyslope community we bid adieu to our beloved shop," the family wrote on Instagram. "It has been an extraordinary journey filled with the aroma of love and the sweetness of shared moments. While our ovens may cool, the warmth of our bakery will forever linger in the hearts and taste buds of those we’ve had the honor to serve. Come and bid us a final farewell this week."



The post also explained that the space will be taken over by "a new local family-owned bakery" in April.



Customers have until March 31 to stop by Karl's for the final time. The bakery is taking Easter orders through Wednesday, with Easter pick-up available on Saturday. On the last day of the month, the bakery will open at 7 a.m. and close for the final time once the last cookies are sold.





Karl's Quality Bakery

