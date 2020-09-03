Five Labor Day 2020 Dine-in and Takeout Deals Worth a Dang in Metro Phoenix

Koibito Poke has all the dollar drinks you need for Labor Day weekend.

To cap off the hottest, weirdest summer in recent history, maybe ever, the Valley dining scene is offering a few Labor Day dining and drinking deals worth your while. Here are five.

Koibito Poke Multiple Locations

For three days — Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7 — all locations of Koibito Poke are offering $1 drinks. And not just soda, but wine, White Claw, sake, and beer, too. Find Koibito Poke spots in Arcadia, Park West in Peoria, the Scottsdale Waterfront, The Plant in Chandler, and The SHOPS Gainey Village in Scottsdale.

EXPAND This special comes with a Classic Brown Derby cocktail is celebration of Labor Day and the postponed Kentucky Derby. Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille 5816 North 16th Street



Uptown’s Phoenix City Grille is offering a double-whammy dining deal. From now through Saturday, September 5, PCG’s Countdown to Derby special offers grilled pork tenderloin with sides like brown sugar chipotle mashed sweet potatoes. The special also includes a serving of a Classic Brown Derby cocktail — all for $28. You can tack on a gluten-free chocolate torte for an extra $7 as well. Offer is available after 4 p.m. for dine-in, or you can pick up by calling 602-266-3001.

EXPAND Wildflower will give you more time to snag this Sweet Potato & Greens Bowl. Wildflower

Wildflower Multiple Locations



Feel free to go nuts this Sunday night — Wildflower, which is extending its breakfast service on Monday, September 7 — will be there for you in the morning. Dishes like the Sweet Potato & Greens Bowl, Spicy Chorizo Frittata, and the Taylor Ham & Swiss Sandwich will be offered from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. Locations with prolonged breakfast hours are found at Arrowhead Gateway in Glendale, Palm Pavilions West in Goodyear, Scottsdale Seville, Sonoran Village North Scottsdale, and Tempe Square.

It's a BOGO sale at Roaring Fork. Roaring Fork

Roaring Fork 4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Scottsdale's 17-year-old western-themed restaurant Roaring Fork is celebrating Labor Day with a BOGO sale. Beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 7, you can buy one entrée, then get one free, including the boneless buttermilk fried chicken, the cedar planked salmon, and the sugar-cured duck breast.

EXPAND Get 25 percent off your entire order, including from Zinburger. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Fox Restaurant Concepts Multiple Locations



Now for something a little different. At eateries under the Fox Restaurant Concepts umbrella — that’s Blanco Tacos + Tequila, Culinary Dropout, Doughbird, Flower Child, Olive & Ivy, The Greene House, The Henry, and Zinburger — you can get 25 percent off your entire order. How? All you have to do is join the FRC eBites program by September 4 to get the promo code emailed to you on September 7. The offer is good for dine-in and online takeout orders. And to-go orders of beer and wine are 50 percent off besides.

