Plans scrapped for Little Miss BBQ on Central. The owners share why

But over the course of roughly 16 months, the vision Holmes and wife and business partner Bekke Holmes had of transforming the 2,400-square foot spot that once housed an IHOP, and most recently Honey Bear’s BBQ, faded amid the reality of rising costs and planning snags.
The obstacles ultimately led to their difficult decision to abandon plans for the much-anticipated opening of the lauded and beloved restaurant’s third location in midtown.
“We were dedicated to the neighborhood, we loved the neighborhood, loved that building. Our team was excited about it,” Holmes says. “You don’t want to let all those people down.”
The news was announced publicly on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Aug. 11, not long after the Holmeses determined there was no other option.
A combination of soaring loan interest rates, construction costs and other delays were the culprits, Holmes explains. An initial estimated cost of $900,000 had ballooned to $1.9 million, and rising.
What started with doable renovations quickly grew into an insurmountable must-do list that kept pushing back the original October 2022 opening time frame. Upgrades needed to make the building code compliant such as installing fire lines, redoing the roof because the structure lacked insulation and rehabbing the parking lot for stormwater retention were just the tip of a growing iceberg.
“One thing led to another, led to another... You get so far and so committed financially that you keep pushing,” Holmes says between sighs. “But once in a while the universe sends you a sign (that) we should not be doing this project.”
Looking forward, looking back
Holmes’ attraction to older buildings started as a kid growing up on the Tempe-Mesa border. The older hotels and cool neon signs along Main Street captured his attention. When he and Bekke moved into an old Haver Home and did home tours, his interest grew further.
So when Holmes had the opportunity to move into the old Honey Bear’s with its distinctive vintage A-frame and shingled roof, it may have been a business venture on the surface, but it was also a passion project very near to his heart.
Holmes excitedly described how he was going to transform yet honor the original structure with features like a cool patio, glass windows along the side of the building facing Central Avenue and an all-wood ceiling.
“It makes me really sad because I love using my imagination. I can see customers in that building, my team working in that building and just the fun people are going to have,” Holmes says. “When you’ve put that much planning into the vision you’ve had in your head... and now your imagination is getting killed.”
Bekke kept running the numbers and determined selling the building the couple purchased in January 2022 would allow them and their business more financial stability while enabling the company to grow faster and more efficiently, Holmes says.
So now, plans are in the works for new smaller Little Miss BBQ locations to join his current restaurants in Sunnyslope and on University Drive.
What's next for Little Miss BBQ?
Given this experience, one would wonder if Holmes would ever take on such an undertaking again. When asked if he would consider moving into an older building after what he’s just been through, he lets out a hearty, sincere gut laugh.
“Want to hear a funny story?” Holmes asks.
He recalls a meeting that took place on the patio at his Sunnyslope location. Phoenix City Councilwoman Debra Stark, Arizona State University development personnel and other developer types were among the 100 or so in attendance. They asked Holmes to speak to the group about his experiences of developing that restaurant, which is housed in an old bank that was built in 1968.
Holmes shared how he fell in love with the look of the building. But also he talked about the daunting laundry list of tasks needed to bring an older structure up to code and the headaches that came with it. Next time, he announced, he'd do it from the ground up.
That’s when a developer informed him that the owners of the A-frame on Central were looking to sell.
Now, Holmes groans and chuckles.
“Just when I said I wouldn’t do it, I went ahead and did it,” he says. “So, no, I don’t ever want to do that again. But more than likely, I will.”
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N. Seventh St.
4301 E. University Drive