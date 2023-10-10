 Lowdown Vegan, a plant-based drive thru near downtown Phoenix, has closed | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Lowdown Vegan, a late-night plant-based drive-thru, has closed

The pop-up concept served vegan eats from Froth Coffee Roasters after the cafe closed for the evening.
October 10, 2023
(Left to right) Lowdown Vegan manager Frankie O’Neill and owners Theron Evans and Jai Jones posed in the window of Arizona's first vegan fast food drive-thru.
(Left to right) Lowdown Vegan manager Frankie O’Neill and owners Theron Evans and Jai Jones posed in the window of Arizona's first vegan fast food drive-thru. Geri Koeppel
Share this:
Late at night, after Froth Coffee Roasters closed for the day, the cafe's drive-thru window was busy. Lowdown Vegan took over the space during the evening to serve plant-based food to night owls. But now, after nine months, the concept has shut down.

Owners and partners Theron Evans and Jai Jones launched the concept inspired by their own challenges with finding good vegan food at night.

Why are the options "limited and boring?" Evans asked. “Why is vegan food so expensive? Why do we have to wait 30 minutes for our order?”

So he and Jones set out to fix the problem.

“We want to be known as a place where you can roll up and get vegan food in under five minutes and keep going,” Evans told Phoenix New Times in March.

click to enlarge
The spicy Jamaican Jerk Sandwich with "mama's slaw" is Lowdown Vegan's number one seller.
Lowdown Vegan
The drive-thru menu included mock "chick'n" patties made into sandwiches with barbecue sauce and caramelized onions; vegan parmesan, mozzarella and marinara; and Jamaican Jerk made with Scotch bonnet vegan mayo. Other dishes included plant-based versions of tuna pasta salad and mac and cheese. Desserts hinted at the pop-up's coffee shop location, and included banana bread, brownies and a peanut butter bar.

In March, the couple said they hoped to find their own building and had plans to expand.

On Monday, they posted a closing announcement to the concept's social media accounts.

"We have decided to temporarily suspend our operations. The challenges of our current space is too great for us to move forward," the post read, going on to explain that this closure has "nothing to do with Froth Coffee," and that they love Froth.

The post gave fans of the food hope, however.

"We will pop open for events as they present themselves," it reads, in part. "We're looking forward to opening again in the near future."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

The 15 best restaurant patios for outdoor dining in metro Phoenix

Food & Drink News

The 15 best restaurant patios for outdoor dining in metro Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Cheer on the Diamondbacks with special playoffs food items at Chase Field

Food & Drink News

Cheer on the Diamondbacks with special playoffs food items at Chase Field

By Tirion Boan
Maynard James Keenan's new hilltop winery and restaurant elevates Arizona wine

Wine

Maynard James Keenan's new hilltop winery and restaurant elevates Arizona wine

By Tirion Boan
Photos: Bobby Flay's new restaurant officially lands at Sky Harbor

Food & Drink News

Photos: Bobby Flay's new restaurant officially lands at Sky Harbor

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation