March Openings and Closings: Hello Drunk Munk, We’ll Miss You C-Fu

A number of restaurants opened in March, just in time for spring dining. New options include a high-end Japanese restaurant serving a six-course tasting menu, a tiki bar featuring over 14 tropical cocktails, and a pizzeria that offering 17 specialty pies.

Sadly, five eateries have closed its doors this month. A massive fire is to blame for the closing of the popular sports bar Doc & Eddy’s and declining business has forced the closure of the C-Fu Gourmet Chinese restaurant after 23 years of business.

Grill N Chop

2401 East Baseline Road, Gilbert

Gilbert welcomes a new fast-casual Japanese restaurant. Grill N Chop is located in a space that was formerly occupied by Barro’s Pizza. The reasonably priced menu features teriyaki rice bowls, 15 sushi rolls, ramen, and poke.

Pita & Co.

2110 West Southern Avenue, #103, Mesa

A new Mediterranean restaurant has opened on the corner of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in west Mesa. Pita & Co. is a fast-casual eatery serving up cilantro-jalapeño hummus, baba ghanoush, beef shawarma, falafel, and gyros.

EXPAND The Pomo Pizzeria owner has a new joint. Courtesy of Meat the Ball

Meat the Ball

2502 East Camelback Road

Pomo Pizzeria owner Stefano Fabbri opened a new meatball restaurant on the northeast corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road. Beef and pork, chicken, spicy sausage, salmon, and eggplant are just some of the many meatball varieties available at Meat the Ball. This restaurant also serves sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes.

Paradise Kitchen

918 North Alma School Road, Chandler

Traditional Vietnamese and Thai dishes are now being served on the southwest corner of Alma School and Ray roads in Chandler. Sweet and sour soup, chicken stir fried noodles, and crispy fried egg noodles are just some of the menu items featured at Paradise Kitchen.

Hangar 9

1475 West Elliot Road, Gilbert

Hangar 9 has relocated to Gilbert. Four months ago, this sports bar closed its Chandler location and recently moved into a space formerly occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings on the southeast corner of McQueen and Elliot roads. Pub fare such as sandwiches, burgers, and wings, and hearty dishes like chicken pot pie, meatloaf, and country-fried steak can be enjoyed at the bar or in the spacious dining area.

EXPAND The tiki-themed Drunk Munk is now open in the former Cowboy Ciao spot. Lauren Cusimano

Drunk Munk

7133 East Stetson Drive, #1, Scottsdale

Drunk Munk has opened its doors in a space that once housed Cowboy Ciao. This tiki bar and restaurant is located in Old Town Scottsdale on the northeast corner of Stetson Drive and Sixth Avenue. In addition to over a dozen tropical cocktails, Drunk Munk’s menu features grilled sea bass, Korean short ribs, mahi-mahi, and tomahawk steaks.

In Pizza We Crust

1927 North Gilbert Road, #109, Mesa

The southeast corner of Gilbert and McKellips roads in Mesa welcomes a new pizzeria. In Pizza We Crust offers 17 specialty pizzas like the bacon cheeseburger with ground beef, bacon, cheddar and Thousand Island dressing, the mac and cheese with shredded cheddar, bacon, garlic herb butter, and garlic bread crumbs and the taco supreme with ground beef, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, taco sauce, and sour cream.

Topo

301 North Gilbert Road, Building 2, Gilbert

Topo food stand has opened in downtown Gilbert. Elote, burritos, and soft-serve ice cream are now available at this new grab-and-go cinder block street stand. The food stand is topped with an attention-grabbing, seven-foot gopher sculpture as a nod to the world of wacky American roadside attractions.

ShinBay is back, baby. Lauren Saria

ShinBay

3720 North Scottsdale Road, #201, Scottsdale

The long-awaited ShinBay has reopened in Old Town Scottsdale. This high-end contemporary Japanese restaurant has opened a year after the anticipated opening date. ShinBay’s menu strictly consists of a chef’s choice meal; the standard dining experience will run you $185 per person.

Happy Baos

66 South Dobson Road, #112, Mesa

Signature dumplings, steamed buns, noodles, and fried rice plates are being served at Happy Baos in west Mesa. This Asian restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arizona Pita

1652 North Higley Road, #112, Gilbert

The northwest corner of Higley and Baseline roads in Gilbert welcomes a new Mediterranean, fast-casual eatery. Arizona Pita is serving falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, and some non-Mediterranean dishes like wings and chili fries out of this strip-mall location. Nonalcoholic beverages like sodas, teas, and smoothies are also available.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sandbar

Sandbar Mexican Grill

1975 East Williams Field Road, Gilbert

Sandbar Mexican Gill has opened its third metro Phoenix location on the southwest corner of SanTan Parkway and Williams Field Road. This shore-side themed restaurant and bar is best known for ample outdoor seating and beach-party vibes. The menu features burgers, salads, sandwiches, wings, and other classic pub fare.

Nando’s Mexican Café

20734 East Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

This new Queen Creek café is offering up Sonoran-style Mexican food. Dishes like green chile pork, Sonoran enchiladas, and pollo rice burros can be enjoyed in its spacious, newly constructed building.

Civic Market

201 South Washington Street, Chandler

The southwest corner of Washington and Chicago streets in downtown Chandler welcomes Civic Market. This new restaurant, beauty salon, and retail store shares a courtyard with QuartHaus wine and beer bar. Civic Market is serving wood-fired pizza, sandwiches, salads, and soft drinks.

Say goodbye to these. Courtesy of Even Stevens Sandwiches

Closings

Doc & Eddy’s

A massive fire has caused the closure of Doc & Eddy’s sports bar. Owners have expressed a desire to rebuild this facility. No injuries were reported.

C-Fu Gourmet

After 23 years of business, C-Fu Gourmet Chinese restaurant of Chandler has closed its doors. This 9,000-square-foot eatery was opened in 1996 and was best known for seafood dishes and dim sum service.

Papa Chevos Taco Shop

Papa Chevos Taco Shop of Ahwatukee has closed after five years of business. This Mexican restaurant is planning to relocate to a space on East Ray Road in Phoenix this May.

EXPAND Sorry it didn't work out, Even Stevens Sandwiches. Courtesy of Even Stevens Sandwiches

Even Stevens Sandwiches

The Utah-based chain has closed its last three remaining Arizona locations in March. The downtown Phoenix, north Tempe, and downtown Chandler locations suddenly closed on the same day. The Even Stevens Sandwich franchise has been experiencing financial troubles. The previous five Arizona locations were shut down in August 2018.

Kona Grill

The Kona Grill location in northeast Phoenix has closed. After 11 years of business, this casual restaurant and bar has shut its doors. A steady decrease in business has attributed to the closure.