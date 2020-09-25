FOUND:Re in Phoenix Will Soon Reopen With a Market and Bar, Plus More Phoenix Food News

It’s Friday, and we have three big chunks of Phoenix restaurant news to cap off the week: a new Cave Creek restaurant, a new downtown artisan market, and free food for Arizona teachers. Let’s dig in.

Pomodoro to Open in Former Cartwright’s Spot

Chef Brett Vibber — who we just profiled for our 2020 Best of Phoenix issue — closed longtime Cave Creek staple Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine in December 2019. Its primo former digs along Cave Creek Road in downtown Cave Creek’s culinary strip have since sat empty. Well, till recently. The adobe-style building will soon be home to Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood, run by Federico Venturini, Philip Igneri, and Executive Chef Viola Tagliaferri. Venturini and Tagliaferri also operate Pizzicata in neighboring Carefree. According to their Facebook page, the restaurant is set to open September 28. The new spot also shares a similar name to one of New York City’s popular breakup spots, or so we explained here.

EXPAND Match Market and Bar is coming in October to FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel. Match Market and Bar

Match Restaurant & Lounge Now Match Market & Bar

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel will reopen October 1, and soon after that, its new dining, takeout, and market concept will follow. Match Market and Bar (MMB) is opening October 12, replacing Match Restaurant & Lounge. The new space will include an artisan market with to-go meals and wine, pantry staples, and gifts. Lunch and dinner will still be available for dine-in and takeout with curbside service, and there will also be a bar area and a sizable patio. MMB will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the bar will be open starting at 11 a.m. daily.

EXPAND Arizona teachers get free food from Somburros next week. Allison Young

Teacher Appreciation Day at All Someburros Locations

Wednesday, September 30, is Teacher Appreciation Day, and to celebrate, Someburros is offering all teachers in Arizona a free burro, combo, or specialty meal at all its locations (that’s 10 spots across the east Valley, with one in Uptown and one in Flagstaff). All teachers have to do is show their credentials.

“Teachers are going above and beyond these days, adapting to curriculum changes, technology challenges, switching back and forth from online learning to in-person learning,” says Tim Vasquez, Someburros President and CEO, in a press release. “It’s a lot of work for these amazing educators, and we want to celebrate and thank them for everything they’re doing in our communities.”

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.