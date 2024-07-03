 Mother Trucker's Tavern to replace Bevvy in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Mother Tucker's Tavern to replace Bevvy in Old Town

A dive-inspired bar with elevated eats is coming to Scottsdale.
July 3, 2024
Bevvy bid farewell to Old Town Scottsdale in early June. Mother Tucker's Tavern will move in soon.
Bevvy bid farewell to Old Town Scottsdale in early June. Mother Tucker's Tavern will move in soon. Evening Entertainment Group
Share this:
Two Valley bar and restaurant groups have teamed up to debut a dive-inspired casual spot in Old Town Scottsdale. Mother Tucker’s Tavern is set to open over Labor Day weekend.

The tavern comes from Evening Entertainment Group, known for its nightlife spots such as Bottled Blonde and sports bar Backyard, and Royale Jelly Hospitality, the team behind The Porch.

Mother Tucker’s replaces the two groups’ previous collaboration, Bevvy. The now-shuttered pub and sports bar was located on the nightclub-filled Saddlebag Trail and offered burgers and bottle service. Bevvy shared a series of social media posts on June 3 bidding "Farewell Old Town" and teasing that a new concept was coming.

“We wanted to get back to the party pub roots of Bevvy, and give it a timeless look inspired by some of our favorite dive bars, wood-paneled basement bars and other classic watering holes,” co-owner John Dolan, who heads Royale Jelly Hospitality, said in a press release.

click to enlarge Ice bucket with beer and shooters.
Mother Trucker's Tavern promises a divey "party pub" vibe serving elevated bar bites and drinks, including bottle service featuring a 40-ounce Miller High Life and shooters.
Mother Trucker's Tavern
The forthcoming tavern will feature elevated bar snacks, craft beer and retro-modern cocktails. Among those bites will be an American Wagyu beef hot dog and a high-low-style bottle service with a 40-ounce Miller High Life presented with a selection of shooters, such as Don Julio 1942.

Mother Tucker’s will carry on Bevvy’s sports bar status, promising to show UFC fights and open early for football watch parties. The tavern will serve as the official watch spot for University of Michigan football, and plans to host an alumni kickoff party for the team’s first game on Aug. 31.

The new concept gets its name from Dolan’s father’s band, which played at a bar called Mother’s and had a singer named Tucker.

Mother Tucker’s will feature “a vintage vibe and a mission of bringing dive bar-style fun back to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale’s nightlife district,” according to a press release. That “cozy-chick party pub decor” will include antique wallpaper, beer can walls and eclectic seating under the flickering glow of vintage neon signs, according to the release.

But, Dolan acknowledges aesthetics alone don’t build a dive.

“Dive bars aren’t made, they become that over the decades because they don’t change and always deliver," he said in the release. "That’s our goal with Mother Tucker’s Tavern."

Mother Tucker’s Tavern

4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, #100, Scottsdale

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
These 17 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

Food & Drink News

These 17 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Readers react to Pizzeria Bianco’s spot on best in U.S. list

Opinion & Commentary

Readers react to Pizzeria Bianco’s spot on best in U.S. list

By Tirion Boan
Top dogs: Where to snag a glizzy in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Top dogs: Where to snag a glizzy in Phoenix

By Sara Crocker
The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

Food & Drink News

The Battle of the Bruschetta is on at Postino

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation