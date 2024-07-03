Mother Tucker's Tavern to replace Bevvy in Old Town

Two Valley bar and restaurant groups have teamed up to debut a dive-inspired casual spot in Old Town Scottsdale. Mother Tucker’s Tavern is set to open over Labor Day weekend.
The tavern comes from Evening Entertainment Group, known for its nightlife spots such as Bottled Blonde and sports bar Backyard, and Royale Jelly Hospitality, the team behind The Porch.
Mother Tucker’s replaces the two groups’ previous collaboration, Bevvy. The now-shuttered pub and sports bar was located on the nightclub-filled Saddlebag Trail and offered burgers and bottle service. Bevvy shared a series of social media posts on June 3 bidding "Farewell Old Town" and teasing that a new concept was coming.
“We wanted to get back to the party pub roots of Bevvy, and give it a timeless look inspired by some of our favorite dive bars, wood-paneled basement bars and other classic watering holes,” co-owner John Dolan, who heads Royale Jelly Hospitality, said in a press release.
Mother Tucker’s will carry on Bevvy’s sports bar status, promising to show UFC fights and open early for football watch parties. The tavern will serve as the official watch spot for University of Michigan football, and plans to host an alumni kickoff party for the team’s first game on Aug. 31.
The new concept gets its name from Dolan’s father’s band, which played at a bar called Mother’s and had a singer named Tucker.
Mother Tucker’s will feature “a vintage vibe and a mission of bringing dive bar-style fun back to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale’s nightlife district,” according to a press release. That “cozy-chick party pub decor” will include antique wallpaper, beer can walls and eclectic seating under the flickering glow of vintage neon signs, according to the release.
But, Dolan acknowledges aesthetics alone don’t build a dive.
“Dive bars aren’t made, they become that over the decades because they don’t change and always deliver," he said in the release. "That’s our goal with Mother Tucker’s Tavern."
