These 17 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

June was not a good month for Phoenix restaurants. Across the Valley, a whopping 17 spots closed their doors. Some said their final goodbyes after decades of serving customers and others have plans to relocate or make room for new concepts. Here are the recent restaurant closures in metro Phoenix.
Old Spaghetti Factory
The Chandler Fashion Center location of the Old Spaghetti Factory closed its doors in early June. The restaurant was one of only two Arizona locations of the chain and it served customers for 14 years. The remaining restaurant, located on Central Avenue near downtown Phoenix, is still open.
Peacock Wine Bar
Gilbert's Peacock Wine Bar closed its doors in mid-June. The bar opened in 2019 and encouraged customers to come in and find a good book, read for a while and sip a glass of wine in its literary-themed space. It also hosted events and offered a rotation of daily specials such as fondue or a board to pair with a bottle of wine. Owner Tracy Wallace posted a message on the wine bar's social media, explaining "the conclusion of an exhilarating five-year journey" and thanking her customers and staff.
Hawaiian shave ice shop Mahalo Made closed at the end of June. The dessert shop served fluffy ice flavored with fresh fruits, syrups and toppings. The shop was owned by local radio personality La Eidson, known on the air as Lady La, who suffered a spontaneous brain injury, according to a closing announcement posted on Mahalo Made's social media. Fans responded with well wishes for her speedy recovery and shared their love of the shave ice shop.
Sakana Sushi - Ahwatukee and Scottsdale
The two remaining locations of Sakana Sushi have closed in Ahwatukee and Scottsdale. The chain originally had four Valley restaurants, including one in Mesa that closed in 2020 and another in Glendale that shuttered in May. The chain was founded in 1994 and the remaining two restaurants closed at the end of June.
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
The north Scottsdale location of local brewery Uncle Bear's has closed. The restaurant and taproom was located on Bell and Scottsdale roads and opened in the summer of 2022. It was one of five Uncle Bear's locations in the Valley. The brewery launched in 2000, and according to the owners' closing announcement, the company's "reset and reorganization" is designed to carry it forward into the future.
Sushi, cocktails and karaoke were the name of the game at Geisha A Go Go. The Old Town Scottsdale spot served fun-seeking crowds for 17 years. In mid-June, the bar announced its impending closure, giving longtime fans the opportunity to come in for one final drink. The bar served a selection of sushi rolls and Asian-fusion cuisine along with kitschy cocktails such as the Hello Kitty.
Gallery Bar
Located on High Street in north Phoenix, Gallery Bar was a combination of an art space and a cocktail lounge. Work from local artists filled the walls around the bottle-filled bar, seating areas and piano. Gallery Bar opened in May 2022, and has now closed its doors two years later.
Dad's Modern Cocktails & Eatery
Scottsdale restaurant Dad's Modern Cocktails & Eatery has closed. Located near the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, the gastropub served American eats in the original Fate Brewing Co. spot. It opened in early 2022.
The Superstition Meadery tasting room has long been a destination inspiring trips to Prescott. Then in November 2020, the drive to enjoy interesting and unique meads got much shorter. Owners Jeff and Jen Herbert opened a tasting room and restaurant in downtown Phoenix. It served customers in a historic brick building filled with character right along the light rail. But now, after three and a half years, the downtown location has closed. Many Valley bottleshops sell Superstition's mead and cider, and the Prescott tasting room remains open.
Bevvy
Evening Entertainment Group, the company behind Bottled Blonde, Chauncey Social, RnR and other Valley spots that function as restaurants and clubs, has closed one of its Old Town Scottsdale concepts. The pub and sports bar was located on the nightclub-filled Saddlebag Trail and offered burgers and other bites plus bottle service.
Master Jianbing
Located inside of Mekong Plaza in Mesa, Master Jianbing served Chinese savory egg crepes, or jianbing, in the converted mall's food court. It sold folded snacks filled with a variety of meats, vegetables and sauces. The counter-service eatery was only open for one year, before owners announced the "difficult decision" to close. The last day was on June 18.
When it opened 28 years ago, MercBar was a pioneering bar bringing craft cocktails to the Valley. Over the years, it became a go-to spot for well-heeled customers looking to see and be seen. As it racked up the decades, the bar solidified its spot as an iconic Valley drinking destination. Over the last few years, it's gone through some changes including a temporary closure, a renovation and reopening. But now, after nearly 30 years of serving the Valley, MercBar has handed out its last drinks and complimentary Goldfish crackers.
The Farmhouse Restaurant
After serving the Gilbert community for 35 years, The Farmhouse Restaurant has closed its doors. The longtime restaurant served breakfast and lunch to a host of regulars and was located on Gilbert Road on the south end of the restaurant-filled Heritage District.
Hidden Track Cafe
Monroe Street coffeeshop and market Hidden Track Cafe has closed, but you can still stop by for a coffee. The cafe has sold and transitioned into Cactus Cloud Cafe. Those looking for Hidden Track's selection of unique wines and imported goods can find them at the uptown location, which remains open on the corner of 12th Street and Highland Avenue.
Beloved local taco chain Tacos Chiwas has closed one of its three locations. The Chandler restaurant closed after the owners decided not to renew the lease, they explained via a post on social media. The location simply wasn't big enough, they said, and they wanted to add a bar. So look out for the restaurant's relocation. Tacos Chiwas is the first restaurant in owners Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez's growing group, including Cocina Chiwas, Aruma coffee, Santo, Pecado and more.
Sushi Ramen Go
At Sushi Ramen Go, the menu was right in the name. Customers visited the mural-decorated Gilbert spot for fresh rolls and hot noodle soups. On June 29, the restaurant posted an announcement to its social media explaining that it would close at the end of the day. The restaurant was located on the northeast corner of Higley and Ray Roads.