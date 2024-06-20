 Superstition Meadery to close Phoenix restaurant and taproom | Phoenix New Times
Superstition Meadery to close Phoenix restaurant, taproom

The Prescott-based company is closing its Phoenix outpost.
June 20, 2024
Superstition Meadery opened in the historic Jim Ong's Market building in November 2020. Now, it's set to close its doors.
For the last three and a half years, a historic brick building on Washington Street in downtown Phoenix has been home to the only Phoenix location of Superstition Meadery. But soon, its doors will close.

Jeff and Jen Herbert, the owners of the Prescott-based meadery and restaurant, shared an announcement on their social media pages letting fans know of the imminent closure.

"If you follow the Food & Beverage industry, then you already know about the challenges we have faced in recent years. Basically, from ingredients to labor to rent, everything is much more expensive and this rate of increase has not been seen in America for 4 decades. Add that all up, and even with the amazing support of our patrons, business volume simply isn’t making the cut," the announcement explains.

The restaurant will serve its last customers on Sunday.

The historic building was built in 1928 and housed Jim Ong’s Market, a grocery store serving downtown Phoenix's Chinese community. Over the years, it became home to many different businesses including a dance studio, and most recently, Superstition.

It was the company's first and only tasting room in the Valley, although their meads and ciders are sold at local liquor stores and restaurants. Fans may be most familiar with the ever-popular and top-rated Blueberry Spaceship Box cider.

Superstition is based in Prescott, where the Herberts run a destination tasting room, production facility and retail operations. When they opened in Phoenix, the couple added a restaurant to their repertoire.

The kitchen offered a diverse menu of charcuterie, bao, tacos, arepas and sandwiches. When it launched in November 2020, the restaurant had to open at half capacity due to pandemic restrictions. It gradually expanded to full capacity with bar seating, a cozy dining room and a patio complete with string lights dangling overhead.

However, the impact of the pandemic coupled with ongoing financial difficulties have led the owners to reconsolidate their efforts and close the Phoenix restaurant.

"This may be a tactical withdrawal from an important part of our retail business, but I want our followers to know that there are many positive indicators that things are turning around for us in 2024 and beyond," the announcement explains. "Superstition Meadery isn’t going anywhere. Please stay tuned in to what we are up to, there are surprises around the next corner."
