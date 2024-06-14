 Geisha A Go Go to close Scottsdale restaurant and karaoke bar | Phoenix New Times
Geisha A Go Go is closing in Old Town. What to know

The popular Scottsdale sushi spot and karaoke bar is closing after 17 years.
June 14, 2024
Geisha A Go Go is set to close after 17 years. Lauren Cusimano
Longtime Scottsdale sushi spot and karaoke bar Geisha A Go Go is closing. The business, located on Sixth Avenue in the heart of Old Town, shared the news on social media and through an email newsletter sent out on Thursday night.

"The Sun is setting on this girl as the property is being developed in the near future and our lease draws to an end," the announcement shared.

The restaurant and bar opened 17 years ago and is known for its private karaoke rooms, sushi menu and daily extended happy hour specials.

Beyond sushi, the restaurant's giant menu includes dumplings, noodles, rice bowls and salads. The drinks menu features fun cocktails including the lemon and strawberry-flavored Hello Kitty and the kiwi Kinki Kooler along with flavored sake flights.

Customers have a few more days to get their fill of their favorite sushi rolls, as the restaurant will remain open for one more weekend.

"Please come enjoy our last weekend of service as we close our doors for good on Sunday June 16th," the announcement shared. It also thanked customers and staff "for being part of the history here!"

While no further details have been released, the announcement did tease that this might not be the end of the road for the Geisha A Go Go team.

"Sushi is in our soul and we will return soon!!" the post reads. "﻿Arigato!!"

Geisha A Go Go

7150 E 6th Ave, Scottsdale
