NBA Players Are Only Allowed to Eat in These Five Phoenix Restaurants This Season

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
As of last month, the 2020-2021 NBA season is officially underway. The Suns are playing well so far: 5-2, second in the Western Conference.
The end of the 2019-2020 season saw teams competing in a bubble designed to protect players from contracting COVID-19. The bubble is no more, but the league has laid out meticulous guidelines for health and safety this season. Among those protocols: Teams playing on the road are only allowed to leave their hotels to eat dinner in specific, league-approved restaurants in each city. (Otherwise, it’s takeout or room service.)
Teams traveling to Orlando to play the Magic can choose between three restaurants. In Sacramento, only two. In Portland, zero.
Suns competitors will enjoy a little more variety. Per ESPN, players may eat at the following Phoenix restaurants while in town:
*Chantico (Mexican; we recently named it one of the best new restaurants of 2020)
*North Italia (modern Italian)
*Steak 44 (upscale Arcadia chophouse)
*Tomaso’s (white-tablecloth Italian fare on the Camelback Corridor)
*True Food Kitchen (healthy food, seasonal offerings)
What do all these places have in common?
According to ESPN, approved restaurants were required to have "outdoor space or a secure private room that doesn't share air space with the rest of the establishment." The restaurants' servers must "wear masks and faceguards, maintain a distance of 6 feet, and be in the same room with players and coaches only when absolutely necessary." And each establishment must have "a secure entrance and exit path to limit exposure to the restaurant staff and other diners."
The list is subject to change throughout the season. God willing, the vaccination rate will accelerate, and come playoff time Clippers and Lakers players will be free to dine inside at a Filiberto's if they so choose.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.