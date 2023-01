The Women Behind 2 Goodyear Favorites Joined Forces to Open a New Avondale Cafe

click to enlarge Coffee and tea join Instagramable lotus energy drinks on the menu at New Penny Café. Sara Crocker

click to enlarge New Penny Café proprietors Deni Banach, Brittany Salazar, and Laura Hansen met in Goodyear where their other businesses, Enroute Coffee and Tea House and Saddle Mountain Brewing Co., share a parking lot. Sara Crocker

The women behind two Goodyear favorites have teamed up to bring a new cafe to the West Valley.Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.'s Laura Hansen and Enroute Coffee and Tea House owners Deni Banach and Brittany Salazar plan to host a grand opening celebration for New Penny Café in Avondale this February.The new concept is currently in a soft-opening phase with limited hours and menu options. But with their new cafe, which will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee, and cocktails, the owners aim to combine the best of the coffee shop and gastropub.“We are doing a lot of fun, creative things at both locations and melding them into this,” Banach says. “We’re taking things that we love from everything that we do and we’re making it a new baby over here.”One of the essential elements of the new business is paying close attention to quality and scratch cooking, the owners agree.“It’s just better,” Banach says. “People recognize that and can taste that.”The menu will center on smoothie bowls, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, biscuits and gravy, plus salads and sandwiches for the afternoon. For those who can’t choose between sweet or savory, there’s the Split Personality which comes with one biscuit with sausage gravy and another topped with butter, jam, and whipped cream.Classic coffees and tea join espresso drinks jazzed-up with house-made syrups, like Mojave vanilla bean, and bright, Instagramable lotus energy drinks. Saddle Mountain beers and morning cocktails will be among the adult beverages, as well as flights of Champagne and coffee.Kids menu items are also on the menu, like Fairy Toast – cinnamon and sugar toast with sprinkles – and an orange creamsicle drink made with a blend of orange juice and vanilla bean syrup.Banach and Salazar met Hansen through an only-in-Arizona kind of meet-cute. The Enroute owners were in need of a more powerful ice machine. Hansen had just bought a second machine and had plenty of ice, so she invited them to help themselves when they needed it. As they continued to make trips across the parking lot over the next year, the trio's friendly relationship blossomed.“That started our friendship – over ice,” Salazar says. She and Banach, who purchased Enroute in 2019, would often bounce business questions off of Hansen, and the Saddle Mountain owner was immediately impressed by the pair.“They are two of the hardest working women I have had the pleasure of meeting,” she says.Then, the business owners were separately approached by Avondale about opening an eatery there. Salazar and Banach were looking to spread their wings.