The Women Behind 2 Goodyear Favorites Joined Forces to Open a New Avondale Cafe

click to enlarge New Penny Café, a new concept from the owners of Enroute Coffee and Tea House and Saddle Mountain Brewing Co., is now open in Avondale. Sara Crocker

New Penny Café 735 North 114th Avenue, Avondale

623-249-4192

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Hansen, meanwhile, had always wanted to open a breakfast spot. With that, Queendom Concepts was born.“We all have our own strengths and I think that’s what we love so much about this partnership is we all bring different things to the table,” Banach says.Located in a large, airy corner of The BLVD, a mixed-use shopping, living, and retail district steps from the American Sports Centers complex, the New Penny space is organic and modern. Concrete floors and subway tiles are warmed up with copper and navy accents and canned lighting.The cafe will be counter service, with plenty of seating for diners that spills onto an L-shaped patio with bright yellow canopies, along with a lounge space envisioned for those who are imbibing or looking for a quieter spot for a meeting or work.New Penny will open next to Tap2, a taproom from the owners of Tap Savvy, and the forthcoming drinks shop Soda Bomb.In addition to food, New Penny will have a shopping space featuring local artisans and vendors – something Banach and Salazar also have at Enroute.“We’re of, for, and about the community in every way possible,” Banach says.The opening has been a long time coming as delays and challenges have pushed back the opening over a year. But, the trio says they are excited to finally share New Penny with the community, and hope the new concept might be the first of more to come.“We would like to, with the knowledge we’re taking from this one, do it again,” Hansen says.