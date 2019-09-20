 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
New Times' Chris Malloy won first place in the AFJ awards for his feature on the search for a new Arizonan cuisine.
New Times' Chris Malloy won first place in the AFJ awards for his feature on the search for a new Arizonan cuisine.
Erik Merkow/Cartwright's Modern Cuisine

New Times' Chris Malloy, Tom Zoellner Honored by Association of Food Journalists

New Times Staff | September 20, 2019 | 6:37am
AA

Phoenix New Times food critic Chris Malloy won first place for Best Newspaper Feature Story in the Association of Food Journalists competition, it was announced Thursday evening at the AFJ’s annual conference in Greenville, South Carolina.

Malloy won the $300 top prize for his narrative, “Journey Into the Heart of New Arizonan Cooking,” which  followed chefs Brett Vibber, Tamara Stanger, and others as they foraged for native foods.

The story also won second place in the food and beverage writing category in the Society of Features Journalism contest earlier this year.

Related Stories

Veteran New Times contributor Tom Zoellner took readers on a journey of another kind to earn a second place in the AFJ’s Writing on Beer, Wine, and Spirits category for his cover story, “Arizona’s 16 Most Iconic Bars.”

The only other Arizona journalist to take home an award from the AFJ ceremony was a second place by Tayler Brown of Cronkite News and Arizona PBS, in the Best Food Writing/Student Division. Arizona State University produced the story, "Native American farmers plan moves to global market, greater sustainability."

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >