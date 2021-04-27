Now Closed: Nobuo at Teeter House

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Nobuo at Teeter House, the Japanese restaurant in downtown's historic Heritage Square, has been closed since March 30, 2020, because of the pandemic. Now, it is permanently closed.

Nobuo — one of our top 100 restaurants — was run by James Beard Award-winning chef Nobuo Fukuda. Fukuda was born and raised in Tokyo and has worked as a chef in Arizona for more than 30 years. The omakase-style restaurant was housed in the 1899 Bouvier Teeter House, a distinct turn-of-the-century wood-floored bungalow.

According to The Arizona Republic, Nobuo is currently looking for a new location to open a restaurant with a more casual concept — but taking his time doing it.

For more information, see the Nobuo at Teeter House website.