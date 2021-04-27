Now Closed: Nobuo at Teeter House

- Local
Nobuo at Teeter House, the Japanese restaurant in downtown's historic Heritage Square, has been closed since March 30, 2020, because of the pandemic. Now, it is permanently closed.
Nobuo — one of our top 100 restaurants — was run by James Beard Award-winning chef Nobuo Fukuda. Fukuda was born and raised in Tokyo and has worked as a chef in Arizona for more than 30 years. The omakase-style restaurant was housed in the 1899 Bouvier Teeter House, a distinct turn-of-the-century wood-floored bungalow.
According to The Arizona Republic, Nobuo is currently looking for a new location to open a restaurant with a more casual concept — but taking his time doing it.
For more information, see the Nobuo at Teeter House website.
