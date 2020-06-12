Now Closed: Nook Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix

After more than four years on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown, Nook Kitchen has closed.

The announcement was made via social media.

"The pandemic, cancelled conventions, uncertainty of future events, and Phoenix summer have become insurmountable, and it is not feasible to continue business,” the post reads. “We thank you all for the past four years Downtown, and invite you to join us tonight and tomorrow before we close our doors.”

Nook Kitchen Arcadia and Chef LaRosa remain in fighting shape. Blueprint Hospitality Group

Nook Kitchen Downtown opened in April 2016 at the intersection of Monroe Street and Central Avenue in the 1932-built Phoenix hotel featured in the first scenes of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (in case you didn't know). It was a follow-up location to Nook Kitchen in Arcadia, which closed but later reopened in December 2019 in the former High Dive spot at 4231 East Indian School Road.

Nook Kitchen Arcadia and Chef LaRosa are still open, but Nook's downtown patio will be missed. Other concepts from Blueprint Hospitality Group (of which LaRosa is a partner and executive chef) include Dilly Dally Lounge and The Bar.