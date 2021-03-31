 
| Closed for Business |

Now Closed: Two Sportsy Bar and Grills Near Chase Field

Lauren Cusimano | March 31, 2021 | 4:53pm
TGI Fridays Front Row Sports Grill and the ballpark-adjacent Game Seven Grill have both permanently closed.EXPAND
TGI Fridays Front Row Sports Grill and the ballpark-adjacent Game Seven Grill have both permanently closed.
Jennifer Goldberg
Last week, we updated you about the new rules and the new food at Chase Field for the Arizona Diamondbacks 2021 season.

Well, here's another update: You won’t be able to drink at the TGI Fridays Front Row Sports Grill or the ballpark-adjacent Game Seven Grill anymore. Both have permanently closed.

Fridays Front Row had been on the second level of Chase Field since 1998, i.e., all the back to the Bank One Ballpark days. It closed last spring, but that's now a permanent thing. According to ABC15, “there are plans underway to open a new concept in its place.”

The Diamondbacks confirmed both closings in a statement, saying, "We mutually decided not to open Friday’s Front Row or Game Seven Grill on the plaza and plan to renovate both and open new concepts in 2022.”

The team's home opener against the Cincinnati Reds is next Friday, April 9. Yesterday, the D-backs announced up to 20,000 fans will be allowed in per game, an increase from a previous COVID-related cap on attendance.

For more information, see the Chase Field website.

Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.