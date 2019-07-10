Now Open: Bece Kitchen, or, What the Heck Happened to Beaver Choice?

A Swedish, but kind of global, meal from Beaver Choice. Most of the menu will be transferring to Bece Kitchen.

Beaver Choice, despite what Google says, is gone, not temporarily closed for a remodeling. The southeast corner of Extension and Baseline in Mesa will not be reopening as a revamped Beaver. Instead, the team has opened Bece Kitchen, a new, fast-casual eatery, at Dobson and Riggs roads in Sun Lakes — a city in the very southeast Valley.

For nine years, Beaver Choice was, as we called it, a quirky and affordable little eatery in Mesa serving seriously delicious Polish, Canadian, and Swedish food. We even referred to a Swedish feast at Beaver Choice as one of the 10 things to eat and drink before leaving greater Phoenix.

However, despite its spotlight, chef Hanna Gabrielsson shuttered the Mesa staple, and opened Bece Kitchen in a former KFC on Tuesday, July 9.

That’s not to say Bece Kitchen won’t be serving the same rare, European and Canadian dishes down in Sun Lakes.

The new menu boasts appetizers like pierogi and Canadian poutine, pork and chicken schnitzels, Hungarian goulash, Polish hunter stew (or bigos), Swedish meatballs, pasta dishes, and vegetarian options.

And it’s like looking the famous Beaver Supreme dessert is sticking around, offered along with other treats like apple tart, Polish cheesecake, and Swedish crepes. What’s more, there’s a lengthy list of European beer.

Catering services are also available.

Bece Kitchen.

9542 East Riggs Road, Sun Lakes

480-921 3137

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily