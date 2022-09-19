Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall

From Chandler to Wickenburg, and Scottsdale to Glendale, here are six Oktoberfest events not to miss this fall. Prost!
2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
178 East Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler
October 1 Two favorite local breweries, Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Co., are forming a dynamic duo to host an epic 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. At Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, the breweries will serve German-style brews and food, such as Bavarian pretzels and brats. There will be live music all day, and Julian Wright, founder and CEO of Pedal Haus Brewery, will emcee stein holding and sausage eating competitions. Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door and the event runs from 3 to 11 p.m.
Wickenburg Oktoberfest
Stone Park
164 East Apache Street, Wickenburg
October 1 Kick off October right. This year, the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is hosting Wickenburg Oktoberfest in historic Stone Park. With more than 15 Arizona breweries participating, as well as food trucks serving savory German-style fare, the event is sure to be a delicious celebration. Live music and lawn games are also on deck. General admission tickets cost $40 and include entry at 4 p.m. and 15 four-ounce tasting pours. VIP tickets cost $60 and include early entry at 3 p.m., VIP parking, and entrance into a VIP lounge area. Designated driver tickets cost $15.
Oktoberfest at Brat Haus
3622 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-947-4006
October 1Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and patio Brat Haus is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration on the first of the month this year. The event runs from noon until 8 p.m., with two stein holding competitions happening at 3 and 6 p.m. The stakes are high in these cup-holding contests, as the winners will be invited to participate in the Arizona Stein Holding Competition at the Four Peaks Oktoberfest celebration at Tempe Town Lake on October 9. There will be live music, games, prizes, and of course, plenty of beer. Admission costs $5, and those dressed in festive gear can receive $1 off a Four Peaks Oktoberfest pour.
Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake
Tempe Beach Park
80 West Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe
October 7-9 Tempe Town Lake is always a location for shenanigans, and this October it welcomes back Four Peaks Oktoberfest for its 49th year. The three-day festival includes live music, new carnival rides, a Weiner dog fashion show, and a "Runnin’ for Brats" race. Plus, of course, delicious food and drinks. New on the menu this year are chicken and vegetarian empanadas. Proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit Tempe Sister Cities, a non-profit that works to send Tempe high school students to ten cities around the globe. Admission is $20 on Friday and Saturday, and free for attendees on Sunday. Those under 21 get free entrance all weekend.
Haus Murphy's Oktoberfest
5739 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
623-939-2480
October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29There's no better place to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Valley than Glendale's classic German restaurant, Haus Murphy's. German-style food and drinks abound at this West Valley spot all year long, but for three weekends in October, the fun gets dialed up a notch. Listen to live music, taste seasonal imported German beers, and take in the sights and sounds of Germany from this Glendale biergarten. The celebrations take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. and reservations, made by phone, are recommended.
OktoberWest Festival
The Westin Kierland Resort
October 15While Oktoberfest typically celebrates German culture, music, and food, this new event is taking a decidedly different approach. The Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale is hosting OktoberWest, a country western-themed event complete with country music performances, line dances, a mechanical bull, and a bourbon-tasting garden. Beer will also be available along with snacks from local food trucks. Performers for the evening include Ashley Wineland, Mogollon Band, Donny Grubb, and fiddle player Patrick Clark. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and are available online. Proceeds benefit Phoenix-based nonprofit Friends of Freedom.