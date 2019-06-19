Need $150? ASU Seeks Participants for Household Food and Health Study

ASU has a household food study going, and would love some participants.

Couple of questions: Are you at least 18? Do you have a Phoenix address? Are you the primary grocery shopper for your household? Do you have daily access to the internet? Do you reside in a single-family home? If you’re all yeses, Arizona State University could use your help.

Phoenix food purchasers with internet access may be eligible to participate in a seven-week ASU food and health study. This can include big families to single people, people with pets, those who cook, and those who dine out. The study’s objective is to examine food habits and overall well-being.

Participation is voluntary, and the incentive has recently been increased from $100 to $150. You’ll also receive a food scale and two receptacles with lids, according to study leaders Maricarmen Vizcaino, project coordinator with the College of Health Solutions, and Christopher Wharton, associate professor of nutrition and assistant dean of innovation and strategic initiatives.

Volunteers are provided with a food scale and receptacles, as well as $150. Lauren Cusimano

What do you have to do? Glad you asked.

First step is the in-person eligibility survey. If eligible, participants would be asked to attend another in-person interview session after the five-week, in-home study (totaling seven weeks).

During which, participants will have access to a weekly, themed set of content, focusing on topics like recipes, shopping habits, and freezer usage via podcasts and online tools.

See if you’re eligible to sign up. ASU is accepting participants until October 2019. For more information, email asufoodandhealth@asu.edu or call 602-496-2512.