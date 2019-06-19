 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
ASU has a household food study going, and would love some participants.EXPAND
ASU has a household food study going, and would love some participants.
Jim Louvau

Need $150? ASU Seeks Participants for Household Food and Health Study

Lauren Cusimano | June 19, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Couple of questions: Are you at least 18? Do you have a Phoenix address? Are you the primary grocery shopper for your household? Do you have daily access to the internet? Do you reside in a single-family home? If you’re all yeses, Arizona State University could use your help.

Phoenix food purchasers with internet access may be eligible to participate in a seven-week ASU food and health study. This can include big families to single people, people with pets, those who cook, and those who dine out. The study’s objective is to examine food habits and overall well-being.

Participation is voluntary, and the incentive has recently been increased from $100 to $150. You’ll also receive a food scale and two receptacles with lids, according to study leaders Maricarmen Vizcaino, project coordinator with the College of Health Solutions, and Christopher Wharton, associate professor of nutrition and assistant dean of innovation and strategic initiatives.

Related Stories

What do you have to do? Glad you asked.

First step is the in-person eligibility survey. If eligible, participants would be asked to attend another in-person interview session after the five-week, in-home study (totaling seven weeks).

During which, participants will have access to a weekly, themed set of content, focusing on topics like recipes, shopping habits, and freezer usage via podcasts and online tools.

See if you’re eligible to sign up. ASU is accepting participants until October 2019. For more information, email asufoodandhealth@asu.edu or call 602-496-2512.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >