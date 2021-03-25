7 Passover Specials From Greater Phoenix Restaurants and Grocery Stores

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

For 2021, Passover starts at sundown on Saturday, March 27, and ends the evening of Sunday, April 4. Whether you want some help with the Seder — the first two nights which include a ceremonial dinner with family and friends — or if you're looking for places to grab kosher-for-Passover meals, here's your guide. Chag Sameach!

Chompie's Multiple Locations



Chompie's is making Passover favorites available for dine-in and to-go with curbside pickup. For a big group, there's a $279 meal serving eight with choice of appetizer, soup, two entrees (selections are brisket, roasted chicken, and roasted turkey breast) two sides, and two desserts. Or you can order $29.99 individual meals for a minimum of six people. A la carte items like matzah stuffing, Passover-friendly bagels, and mini potato pancakes can be added. If you decide to eat in the first night, a starter, soup, entree, potato, vegetable, and dessert is all yours for $29.99.

AJ's Fine Foods Multiple Locations



The bistro at AJ's Fine Foods is serving a complete Passover meal to go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 27. Selections include a roasted pistachio-crusted chicken breast with rustic apple compote for $16.99, braised beef brisket with natural root vegetables au jus for $18.99, and grilled salmon with herb carrot orange zest at $19.99.

Goldman's Deli 6929 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Goldman's Deli has you covered for Passover. Main entree choices are brisket of beef with au jus or a half roast chicken, and sides range from potato kugel to egg salad and tzimmes — a mixture of sweet potatoes, carrots, and prunes. Just don't forget the matzah ball soup. Fill out and drop off an order form or call 480-367-9477 from 3 to 6 p.m. Pick up your goods from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, or from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.

EXPAND Get yourself a heaping plate of brisket, matzah ball soup, and latkes with sour cream and apple sauce for Passover. Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



Miracle Mile Deli is offering several worry-free ways to enjoy the holiday. There are two $65 family feasts for takeout — the sliced brisket for four comes with 2 pounds of meat, 1 quart each of baby whole potatoes and steamed vegetables, four cups of matzah ball soup, four matzah crackers, and butter. The half roasted chicken meal has four halves of bone-in oven-roasted chicken topped with sautéed peppers and onions with the same accompaniments. Grab a quart of matzah ball or vegetable soup to go or a plate of the brisket or chicken with sides for $16.50. All those items and more can be preordered by calling 602-776-0992.

New York Bagels 'N Bialys Multiple Locations



There's a $24.95 a person, all-inclusive Passover dinner special happening at New York Bagels 'N Bialys. A meal comes with charoset (an apple, nuts, and wine mixture that is part of the Seder), chopped liver, matzah ball soup, and more matzah. Choose an entree of roasted chicken with a special spice blend, beef brisket with au jus, or baked salmon with parsley butter. Then, pick a potato side — roasted potatoes, potato latkes, potato kugel, or noodle kugel. Finally, choose from tzimmes, glazed carrots, or green beans. Just get your orders in by March 25.

Veneto Trattoria 6137 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



Enjoy Passover dinner without stepping foot in a kitchen. At Veneto Trattoria, the $48 a person meal includes matzah in a traditional honey marmalade, a Venetian-style matzah ball soup, and choice of entree (all served with braised fennel and Brussels sprouts). Those are Piemontese beef brisket braised with vegetables and dried plum sauce, filet of petrale sole sautéed with a traditional Venetian Passover sauce, and stuffed chicken breast in a dry sherry wine sauce. Don't forget a traditional Passover almond cake for dessert. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 480-948-9928.

EXPAND The Imperial Deli is only three aisles wide but it’s packed with all sorts of goodness from the shelves to the deli counter and in-house bakery. Allison Trebacz

Imperial Market and Deli 737 Easy Glendale Avenue



Imperial Market and Deli has what you need to stock up on all your Passover items (it isn't called the Pesach SuperStore for nothing). Get different types of matzah plus beef brisket, a variety of cheese, gefilte fish, kosher for Passover soda, ice cream, and more. It's certainly enough to last all eight nights.