Local bar pros launch high-stakes cocktail competition

“Competing in combat sports for my entire life, I’ve done tons of competitions and events,” Olguin says. "That’s what we’re going off of – we’re trying to make it with a little more production, a little more show.”

“We want to take these people that are doing really cool stuff and give you a platform and help promote you,” Olguin explains.

click to enlarge Those Pour Bastards' concepts are known for their innovative cocktail techniques. Sara Crocker

How does the Killer Bartending Championship work?



Arein Nguyen Mitch Lyons Justin Chard Delena Humble-Fischer Aspen Bingham Abby Kate Larson Robert Cate Vance Haywood Ruben Fernandez, III Ashley Cibor Mike Lopez Alana Tivnan Richie Sullivan Donald Dow Tiarnan O’Gara Nick Cabrera

Combat spots are more freeing, he says, noting “people get to be themselves a little more. We want to bring that kind of element to it."





“People are going to be very surprised when they come and see what they actually have to do and what they actually have to know. It’s very serious," Olguin says.

The size of the prize matters, too – Olguin and Stuart set out to make it the cocktail competition with the highest purse.



“The biggest one I’ve ever seen is $10,000,” Olguin says.



He hopes the purse will set a new precedent among these contests, which sometimes just offer bragging rights. He also emphasizes the breadth of knowledge that competitors will have to flex to emerge victorious, from proving their understanding of current trends and modern techniques to accuracy and creativity.The size of the prize matters, too – Olguin and Stuart set out to make it the cocktail competition with the highest purse.“The biggest one I’ve ever seen is $10,000,” Olguin says.He hopes the purse will set a new precedent among these contests, which sometimes just offer bragging rights.



“A $10,000 cash prize could be a month or two or working,” he says. “I can’t pay rent with legacy. Money talks and we all go to work for money.”

“The end goal is to always host a local competition," he says, "but then we want to be able to do something global."





Killer Whale Sex Club 922 N. Sixth St.