Horse & Hyde country bar and restaurant opens in Uptown Plaza

This ain’t Texas, but at the Uptown Plaza in Phoenix, you can now park your Lexus and enjoy the real-life boogie of Horse & Hyde, which opened its second location on Sept. 3.



The new restaurant and venue touts a fresh and unique take on the classic country bar experience, emulating the elevated honkytonks of Nashville's Broadway Street.

“I wanted to create a different take on the stereotypical ‘country honkytonk,’” founder Aaron Lopo noted in a news release. “More importantly, we aim to give a platform for young artists to master their music crafts and get seen.”

click to enlarge Cole Carter took to the Horse & Hyde stage. Zach Oden

Lopo expounded on the concept on opening night, which saw a bevy of smartly dressed urban cowfolk taking to the dance floor while country crooner Cole Clark belted out a set of twangy classics.

“Horse & Hyde is a place that is aimed at fostering local country singer/songwriters and helping them master their craft while giving patrons superior sound, upscale decor and great Nashville-inspired food and drink.” Lopo explained.

This is certainly not the dive bar that Beyonce always thought was nice. There are denim walls with a mirrored longhorn, exposed brick, tufted booths and intimate candlelight.

“The small footprint allows guests to mingle and enjoy our little community hitching post.” Lopo said.



Lopo has always had a passion for music, especially the new Nashville Sound that, thanks to successful pivots from pop artists like Beyonce, Shaboozey and Post Malone, have taken over radio and streaming playlists. At Horse & Hyde, Lopo is looking to curate a scene that intersects at the crossroads of Southern and Southwestern food and music.



“I’m always wanting to focus on giving artists that space to get their craft down, and to anchor the crowd that comes out with some great food and drink experiences,” Lopo says.

click to enlarge The Smokin' Joe and the Yellowstone are two of the specialty cocktails at Horse & Hyde. Amanda Oden

Horse & Hyde’s food centers around smoked meats, and that firewood essence comes through in the brisket and smoked chicken and features prominently in dishes like the chicken and green chile quesadillas and the Wild West Nachos.

The signature drinks include the espresso-infused Cowboy Carajillo, the barrel-aged bourbon cocktail City Slicker, a Lavender French 75 and the mezcal, pineapple and gin-infused Smokin' Joe.

The new Uptown bar, restaurant and venu marks the second location for Horse & Hyde. The first opened in Arcadia in May 2023. The new location features a daily happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. and live music performances every night, making ample opportunities for country music and food fans to take it to the floor now.



