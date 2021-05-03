 
| Holidays |

Check These Phoenix Food and Drink Deals for National Teacher Appreciation Week

Lauren Cusimano | May 3, 2021 | 6:00am
Discounts for educators, all week long.EXPAND
Discounts for educators, all week long.
Macayo’s Mexican Food
Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 to 7) is a simple concept — we take a week to reflect on the impact educators have on this work-a-day world (though it should definitely be a 52-week thing). And Valley restaurants are offering dining deals and drinks special to these special professionals. Here’s a quick roundup.

Macayo’s Mexican Food

Multiple Locations


From Monday, May 3, to Friday, May 7, all seven locations of Macayo’s Mexican Food are offering 20 percent off orders for both dine-in and takeout. We’re talking a good chunk taken off entrees like the Harvest Chopped Salad, Chimi de Macayo, hand-dipped Relleno, and more.

Ginger Monkey Gastropub

135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler


Ginger Monkey Gastropub is offering educators a free bacon mozzarella flatbread (usually $12.99) for two from Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6. It’s available for dine-in only, but there’s no purchase is necessary. Just flash your school ID.

GenuWine Arizona

888 North First Avenue, #101


GenuWine Arizona has several attributes we’d like to highlight right off. It’s a female-owned, self-serve wine and beer bar, bottle shop, and cafe offering build-your-own cheese boards and small plates. And Genuwine has a 10 percent teacher discount at all times (because the owners used to be teachers together).

Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

