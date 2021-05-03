Check These Phoenix Food and Drink Deals for National Teacher Appreciation Week

- Local
Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 to 7) is a simple concept — we take a week to reflect on the impact educators have on this work-a-day world (though it should definitely be a 52-week thing). And Valley restaurants are offering dining deals and drinks special to these special professionals. Here’s a quick roundup.
Macayo’s Mexican FoodMultiple Locations
From Monday, May 3, to Friday, May 7, all seven locations of Macayo’s Mexican Food are offering 20 percent off orders for both dine-in and takeout. We’re talking a good chunk taken off entrees like the Harvest Chopped Salad, Chimi de Macayo, hand-dipped Relleno, and more.
Ginger Monkey Gastropub135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler
Ginger Monkey Gastropub is offering educators a free bacon mozzarella flatbread (usually $12.99) for two from Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6. It’s available for dine-in only, but there’s no purchase is necessary. Just flash your school ID.
GenuWine Arizona888 North First Avenue, #101
GenuWine Arizona has several attributes we’d like to highlight right off. It’s a female-owned, self-serve wine and beer bar, bottle shop, and cafe offering build-your-own cheese boards and small plates. And Genuwine has a 10 percent teacher discount at all times (because the owners used to be teachers together).
