Check These Phoenix Food and Drink Deals for National Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3 to 7) is a simple concept — we take a week to reflect on the impact educators have on this work-a-day world (though it should definitely be a 52-week thing). And Valley restaurants are offering dining deals and drinks special to these special professionals. Here’s a quick roundup.

Macayo’s Mexican Food Multiple Locations



From Monday, May 3, to Friday, May 7, all seven locations of Macayo’s Mexican Food are offering 20 percent off orders for both dine-in and takeout. We’re talking a good chunk taken off entrees like the Harvest Chopped Salad, Chimi de Macayo, hand-dipped Relleno, and more.

Ginger Monkey Gastropub 135 West Ocotillo Road, Chandler



Ginger Monkey Gastropub is offering educators a free bacon mozzarella flatbread (usually $12.99) for two from Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6. It’s available for dine-in only, but there’s no purchase is necessary. Just flash your school ID.

GenuWine Arizona 888 North First Avenue, #101



GenuWine Arizona has several attributes we’d like to highlight right off. It’s a female-owned, self-serve wine and beer bar, bottle shop, and cafe offering build-your-own cheese boards and small plates. And Genuwine has a 10 percent teacher discount at all times (because the owners used to be teachers together).