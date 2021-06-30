 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Cocktails |

10 Phoenix Food and Drink Events This July You Won't Want To Miss

Julie Levin | June 30, 2021 | 6:00am
Get your lei on at SanTan Brewery's SunSplash Luau.EXPAND
Get your lei on at SanTan Brewery's SunSplash Luau.
Amanda Mason
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

If you're going to venture outside at all this summer into the blazing heat, your motivation might as well be some refreshing drinks and tasty food. That's a theme throughout all of the happenings on this list, from a cold bar pop-up party celebrating Independence Day to a luau with waterslide rides and vodka drinks, and a seminar on the perfect pool cocktails. There's even an online film about the Prescott Farmers Market that you can watch in the comfort of your own home (where you can blast the A/C all you want). Either way, your calendar will be full this coming month. Happy July!


Cool down with some oysters during this July Fourth celebration at Found:RE Phoenix.
Cool down with some oysters during this July Fourth celebration at Found:RE Phoenix.
Found:RE Phoenix

Cold Bar Pop-Up
Sunday, July 4

Found:RE Phoenix
100 North Central Avenue
Celebrate Independence Day with a special cold bar pop-up party put on by chefs Shane Jackson and Blake Willis (formerly of DeSoto Public Market) at Found:RE Phoenix. Attendees can cool down with cold seafood selections like oysters and sashimi as well as champagne and drink specials from 1 to 6 p.m. DJ Just Fresh will be spinning hot beats.
Samantha Sanz, new chef de cuisine at Elements.EXPAND
Samantha Sanz, new chef de cuisine at Elements.
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa

Lunch and Learn
Saturdays, July 10 and 31
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa
5700 East MacDonald Drive, Paradise Valley
Sanctuary's popular Lunch and Learn series returns in a Saturday evening format this summer, with food prepared by chef de cuisine Samantha Sanz and bar chef Christiaan Röllich. Each dinner takes place in The Views ballroom and is priced at $165 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. The theme of the Lunch and Learn on July 10 is "Meet Me in Mexico," while the July 31 event is "Fire in the French Quarter." Reservations are required and can be made by calling 855-245-2051.

New Wave Urban Ag Film Premiere
Tuesday, July 13
Online
The Good Food Film Series produced by Local First Arizona's Good Food Finder began in March and continues this month with the premiere of New Wave Urban Ag. You'll go on a virtual road trip to the Prescott Farmers' Market and hear the stories of several farmers at the market who are taking small-scale farming to the next level. Tickets cost $7.50, or you can purchase a $65 all-access pass to view all the films as they are released.
Executive Chef Russell LaCasce will lead a series of pop-dinners with local chef friends.EXPAND
Executive Chef Russell LaCasce will lead a series of pop-dinners with local chef friends.
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Chef and Co. Series
Thursday, July 15
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
Executive chef Russell LaCasce of ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is teaming up with some of his favorite local chefs for a series of intimate pop-up dinners, starting with Samantha Sanz of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa. Kick off the evening in the Rosie Room with savory passed bites, then head to the dining room for the appetizers and main course. Round out the experience at the chef station with dessert bites and conversation with pastry chef Deavynne Millward. Each course comes with a paired wine or cocktail, and you'll also go home with a tasty treat from the pastry shop. Seatings are limited to 16 guests, with each party seated separately. The event costs $199 a person plus tax and gratuity.
SanTan Brewing Company always has quite the selection.EXPAND
SanTan Brewing Company always has quite the selection.
Melissa Fossum

SanTan SunSplash Luau
Sunday, July 18
SanTan Tours Production Facility
495 East Warner Road,  Chandler
Get your grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and leis ready for some summer fun with SanTan Brewing Company. This family-friendly luau from 2 to 6 p.m. will have live music and a pig roast with other food and desserts available, plus your chance to try new SunSplash Vodka Soda canned cocktails. Tickets are $10 and include unlimited water slide rides set up to keep you cool.
Self-serve wine by the bottle at GenuWine, with lots of local wineries represented.EXPAND
Self-serve wine by the bottle at GenuWine, with lots of local wineries represented.
Melissa Campana

Natural Wine Tasting
Tuesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 22

GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar
888 North First Avenue
Head to GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar for a special wine tasting with a natural wine distributor. Tickets cost $25 and will get you four natural wines and a cheeseboard to enjoy. Stop by any time between 5 to 7 p.m. and also receive 10 percent off any bottle of wine you purchase from the tasting.
The Herb Box's new location on Shea Boulevard opened in June.EXPAND
The Herb Box's new location on Shea Boulevard opened in June.
The Herb Box

Fiesta Americana
Friday, July 23
The Herb Box

7000 East Shea Boulevard, #G1010,  Scottsdale
The Herb Box's Shea location is putting on the ultimate party. Dress in all white to celebrate the American dream and a twist on traditional Mexican cuisine. Tickets cost $185 and include six tapas courses and cocktail pairings like watermelon tajin summer salad with Mamacita's Michelada and Shorty's short rib taco with street corn and a mezcal mule. There will also be live entertainment, a photo experience, and a margarita glass for you to take home.
The ofrenda alter that gives Ofrendra its name.EXPAND
The ofrenda alter that gives Ofrendra its name.
Chris Malloy

Mezcal Vago Chef's Dinner
Wednesday, July 21
Ofrenda
7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
If you love mezcal, this dinner presented by chef Daniel Masferrer of Ofrenda in Cave Creek is for you. Tastings of Mezcal Vago Elote, Espadin, Tobala, and Ensamble en Barro will be served along with a special menu to be revealed later. The event is $85 a person including gratuity and will go from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sips of Summer: A Cocktail Experience
Friday, July 23
Morton's The Steakhouse
15233 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
Indulge in four prepared dishes inspired by the flavors of Jalisco, Mexico, each paired with a handcrafted specialty cocktail made with top-shelf, agave-based tequilas from Casamigos. It's all going down from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morton's The Steakhouse. The first course is tequila shrimp street tacos with a watermelon mint margarita, followed by carne a la parrilla with a summertime paloma, then shrimp and crab campechana with a New Fashioned. Dessert is last — a chocolate-ancho chile torte with a smoky cinnamon horchata. Dinner is $99 a person inclusive of tax and gratuity.

Beverage experts will give you the lowdown on the best poolside cocktails.EXPAND
Beverage experts will give you the lowdown on the best poolside cocktails.
Hearth '61

Spirited Sipping Seminar
Saturday, July 24
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
Learning is fun when you have a drink to go with it. Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows' July Spirited Sipping Seminar is all about perfect poolside cocktails, and you'll get both a history lesson and a taste test at the same time during this 30- to 45-minute class. Space is limited to 20 guests, with a maximum party size of 8, and it's $39 to attend.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Julie Levin is a writer, TV show producer, and an on-air news radio anchor. When she's not behind the scenes or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, she also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her boyfriend. They're working to visit every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.