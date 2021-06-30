10 Phoenix Food and Drink Events This July You Won't Want To Miss

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
If you're going to venture outside at all this summer into the blazing heat, your motivation might as well be some refreshing drinks and tasty food. That's a theme throughout all of the happenings on this list, from a cold bar pop-up party celebrating Independence Day to a luau with waterslide rides and vodka drinks, and a seminar on the perfect pool cocktails. There's even an online film about the Prescott Farmers Market that you can watch in the comfort of your own home (where you can blast the A/C all you want). Either way, your calendar will be full this coming month. Happy July!
Cold Bar Pop-Up
Sunday, July 4
100 North Central Avenue
Celebrate Independence Day with a special cold bar pop-up party put on by chefs Shane Jackson and Blake Willis (formerly of DeSoto Public Market) at Found:RE Phoenix. Attendees can cool down with cold seafood selections like oysters and sashimi as well as champagne and drink specials from 1 to 6 p.m. DJ Just Fresh will be spinning hot beats.
Lunch and Learn
Saturdays, July 10 and 31
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa
5700 East MacDonald Drive, Paradise Valley
Sanctuary's popular Lunch and Learn series returns in a Saturday evening format this summer, with food prepared by chef de cuisine Samantha Sanz and bar chef Christiaan Röllich. Each dinner takes place in The Views ballroom and is priced at $165 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. The theme of the Lunch and Learn on July 10 is "Meet Me in Mexico," while the July 31 event is "Fire in the French Quarter." Reservations are required and can be made by calling 855-245-2051.
Tuesday, July 13
Online
The Good Food Film Series produced by Local First Arizona's Good Food Finder began in March and continues this month with the premiere of New Wave Urban Ag. You'll go on a virtual road trip to the Prescott Farmers' Market and hear the stories of several farmers at the market who are taking small-scale farming to the next level. Tickets cost $7.50, or you can purchase a $65 all-access pass to view all the films as they are released.
Thursday, July 15
Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho
Natural Wine Tasting
Tuesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 22
Head to GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar for a special wine tasting with a natural wine distributor. Tickets cost $25 and will get you four natural wines and a cheeseboard to enjoy. Stop by any time between 5 to 7 p.m. and also receive 10 percent off any bottle of wine you purchase from the tasting.
Fiesta Americana
Friday, July 23
The Herb Box
Wednesday, July 21
Ofrenda
7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
If you love mezcal, this dinner presented by chef Daniel Masferrer of Ofrenda in Cave Creek is for you. Tastings of Mezcal Vago Elote, Espadin, Tobala, and Ensamble en Barro will be served along with a special menu to be revealed later. The event is $85 a person including gratuity and will go from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Morton's The Steakhouse
15233 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale
Indulge in four prepared dishes inspired by the flavors of Jalisco, Mexico, each paired with a handcrafted specialty cocktail made with top-shelf, agave-based tequilas from Casamigos. It's all going down from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morton's The Steakhouse. The first course is tequila shrimp street tacos with a watermelon mint margarita, followed by carne a la parrilla with a summertime paloma, then shrimp and crab campechana with a New Fashioned. Dessert is last — a chocolate-ancho chile torte with a smoky cinnamon horchata. Dinner is $99 a person inclusive of tax and gratuity.
Saturday, July 24
Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
Learning is fun when you have a drink to go with it. Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows' July Spirited Sipping Seminar is all about perfect poolside cocktails, and you'll get both a history lesson and a taste test at the same time during this 30- to 45-minute class. Space is limited to 20 guests, with a maximum party size of 8, and it's $39 to attend.
