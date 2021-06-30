10 Phoenix Food and Drink Events This July You Won't Want To Miss

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

If you're going to venture outside at all this summer into the blazing heat, your motivation might as well be some refreshing drinks and tasty food. That's a theme throughout all of the happenings on this list, from a cold bar pop-up party celebrating Independence Day to a luau with waterslide rides and vodka drinks, and a seminar on the perfect pool cocktails. There's even an online film about the Prescott Farmers Market that you can watch in the comfort of your own home (where you can blast the A/C all you want). Either way, your calendar will be full this coming month. Happy July!







Cool down with some oysters during this July Fourth celebration at Found:RE Phoenix. Found:RE Phoenix

Cold Bar Pop-Up

Sunday, July 4



Found:RE Phoenix

100 North Central Avenue

Celebrate Independence Day with a special cold bar pop-up party put on by chefs Shane Jackson and Blake Willis (formerly of DeSoto Public Market) at Found:RE Phoenix. Attendees can cool down with cold seafood selections like oysters and sashimi as well as champagne and drink specials from 1 to 6 p.m. DJ Just Fresh will be spinning hot beats.

Saturdays, July 10 and 31

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa

5700 East MacDonald Drive, Paradise Valley

Sanctuary's popular Lunch and Learn series returns in a Saturday evening format this summer, with food prepared by chef de cuisine Samantha Sanz and bar chef Christiaan Röllich. Each dinner takes place in The Views ballroom and is priced at $165 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity. The theme of the Lunch and Learn on July 10 is "Meet Me in Mexico," while the July 31 event is "Fire in the French Quarter." Reservations are required and can be made by calling 855-245-2051. New Wave Urban Ag Film Premiere

Tuesday, July 13

Online

The Good Food Film Series produced by Local First Arizona's Good Food Finder began in March and continues this month with the premiere of New Wave Urban Ag. You'll go on a virtual road trip to the Prescott Farmers' Market and hear the stories of several farmers at the market who are taking small-scale farming to the next level. Tickets cost $7.50, or you can purchase a $65 all-access pass to view all the films as they are released.

Chef and Co. Series

Thursday, July 15

Zuzu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale EXPAND SanTan Brewing Company always has quite the selection. Melissa Fossum Executive chef Russell LaCasce of ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is teaming up with some of his favorite local chefs for a series of intimate pop-up dinners, starting with Samantha Sanz of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa. Kick off the evening in the Rosie Room with savory passed bites, then head to the dining room for the appetizers and main course. Round out the experience at the chef station with dessert bites and conversation with pastry chef Deavynne Millward. Each course comes with a paired wine or cocktail, and you'll also go home with a tasty treat from the pastry shop. Seatings are limited to 16 guests, with each party seated separately. The event costs $199 a person plus tax and gratuity. SanTan SunSplash Luau

Sunday, July 18

Get your grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and leis ready for some summer fun with SanTan Brewing Company. This family-friendly luau from 2 to 6 p.m. will have live music and a pig roast with other food and desserts available, plus your chance to try new SunSplash Vodka Soda canned cocktails. Tickets are $10 and include unlimited water slide rides set up to keep you cool. Natural Wine Tasting

Tuesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 22

GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar 888 North First Avenue

Head to GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar for a special wine tasting with a natural wine distributor. Tickets cost $25 and will get you four natural wines and a cheeseboard to enjoy. Stop by any time between 5 to 7 p.m. and also receive 10 percent off any bottle of wine you purchase from the tasting. Fiesta Americana

Friday, July 23

The Herb Box

7000 East Shea Boulevard, #G1010, Scottsdale EXPAND The ofrenda alter that gives Ofrendra its name. Chris Malloy Mezcal Vago Chef's Dinner

Wednesday, July 21

Ofrenda

7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

If you love mezcal, this dinner presented by chef Daniel Masferrer of Ofrenda in Cave Creek is for you. Tastings of Mezcal Vago Elote, Espadin, Tobala, and Ensamble en Barro will be served along with a special menu to be revealed later. The event is $85 a person including gratuity and will go from 6 to 8 p.m. Sips of Summer: A Cocktail Experience

Friday, July 23

Morton's The Steakhouse

15233 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale

Indulge in four prepared dishes inspired by the flavors of Jalisco, Mexico, each paired with a handcrafted specialty cocktail made with top-shelf, agave-based tequilas from Casamigos. It's all going down from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morton's The Steakhouse. The first course is tequila shrimp street tacos with a watermelon mint margarita, followed by carne a la parrilla with a summertime paloma, then shrimp and crab campechana with a New Fashioned. Dessert is last — a chocolate-ancho chile torte with a smoky cinnamon horchata. Dinner is $99 a person inclusive of tax and gratuity.

The Herb Box's Shea location is putting on the ultimate party. Dress in all white to celebrate the American dream and a twist on traditional Mexican cuisine. Tickets cost $185 and include six tapas courses and cocktail pairings like watermelon tajin summer salad with Mamacita's Michelada and Shorty's short rib taco with street corn and a mezcal mule. There will also be live entertainment, a photo experience, and a margarita glass for you to take home. Spirited Sipping Seminar

Saturday, July 24

Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

Learning is fun when you have a drink to go with it. Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows' July Spirited Sipping Seminar is all about perfect poolside cocktails, and you'll get both a history lesson and a taste test at the same time during this 30- to 45-minute class. Space is limited to 20 guests, with a maximum party size of 8, and it's $39 to attend.