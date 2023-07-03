Food and drink events happening around Phoenix this July

Julie Levin began freelance writing at Phoenix New Times in January 2019 and also works as a digital specialist at ABC15 and on-call news anchor at KTAR News 92.3 FM. Her other previous experience includes stints at Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix NPR station KJZZ 91.5 FM, TV shows "RightThisMinute," "Entertainment Tonight!" "Tucson Morning Blend," and more. Julie received her masters in journalism and communication at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite school. When she's not in the newsroom or mid broadcast, she's trying new eateries and bars or meeting up with as many friends as possible in one day (usually socializing around food). A self-proclaimed history geek, Julie also enjoys reading menus and watching food shows with her husband. They're working on visiting every place on their master list of Arizona restaurants.