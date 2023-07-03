Food and drink events happening around Phoenix this July

Cocktail Class and Brunch
Saturday, July 8
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #46-1405
480-500-5358
Speakeasy Pigtails Cocktail Bar is hiding within The Whining Pig at Desert Ridge and is the home of great cocktails. At this class, Beverage Director Kyla Hein will teach attendees how to make three drinks that are also easy to make at home. Brunch will be served from 12 to 12:45 p.m. before the class begins at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person plus fees.
"The Bachelorette" Watch Parties
Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31
690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe
480-256-1623 Watch the new season of "The Bachelorette" every Monday at Hundred Mile Brewing Co. in Tempe and enjoy $5 glasses of wine and beer and other specials. The show starts each week at 7 p.m.
Bastille Day
Friday, July 14
Multiple Locations
Bastille Day or French National Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison back in 1789. It's celebrated similarly to July 4, and both La Madeleine and Arcadia Farms Cafe are having events. La Madeleine will have a limited-time red, white and blue pastry that has blueberries, raspberries and whipped cream. Customers can also get a free French baguette with any purchase. Over at Arcadia Farms Cafe, enjoy a four-course meal with French wine pairings and cocktails. The dinner is $125 per person, not including the service fee and tax, and there are two seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.
Sip and Shop Summer Market Series
Saturday, July 15
6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
480-376-2600
Hotel Valley Ho's summer market series is back, and this time there are celebrity chefs involved. "Restaurant: Impossible" star Robert Irvine is this month's guest and will be manning a demo station at the market. There will also be local purveyors selling their wares plus the chance to try six tastings of beer, wine and spirits and listen to live music. Attendees will also get a 20 percent discount to use at ZuZu within 30 days of the event.
Wednesday, July 19
7212 E. Ho Hum Road, Carefree
602-374-4784
Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse has identified five dishes that pair well with sips from Rabbit Hole Spirits. The five-course meal starts with pesto-glazed jumbo prawns followed by a honey-glazed salmon and spaghetti squash medley then chorizo and cherry stuffed pork tenderloin over Yukon mash, a 6-ounce baseball filet and creamy risotto with mushrooms and finally a spiced apple pie with vanilla gelato. The meal costs $135 per person plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited, so call the restaurant to make a reservation.
Breakthru Beverage Wines Of Italy
Friday, July 21
4180 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale
480-429-9545
Frasher's Tavern and local Breakthru Beverage Group are pairing up for a four-course dinner with a focus on Italian food and wine. Start with bruschetta antipasto and toasted ravioli followed by Caprese salad, fritto misto and garlic bread. The main course is a porterhouse steak, vegetables and pasta with vodka sauce, and dessert is tiramisu and cannoli. The meal costs $89 per person and seats can be reserved by calling 480-429-9545.
Third Anniversary Celebration
Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23
922 N. 5th St.
602-875-8577
To celebrate its third anniversary, Greenwood Brewing is hosting a weekend of fun activities, from a desert oasis party to brewery tours and live music. The party will have a secret bar, food vendors, entertainment and more. There will also be merchandise on sale created for the anniversary like hats and glassware.
Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25
Multiple Locations
JINYA Ramen Bar is celebrating its 13th anniversary by offering its four most popular ramen bowls (the Karaage Chicken Ramen, Spicy Chicken Ramen, Tonkotsu Black and Spicy Creamy Vegan) for $13 each. The JINYA bun and the two-piece crispy rice and spicy tuna will also be $3 each. In addition, the first 100 guests to stop by at the opening of lunch will get some branded novelty items.
Tuesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 29
3619 E. Indian School Road
602-607-5478
Six Byrd Cider Taproom is getting into the Christmas spirit a bit early. Dress in your most festive holiday attire and head to the taproom for fun activities, an ugly sweater contest, Christmas cookies, special cider releases and more.
Britney vs. Xtina
Saturday, July 29
1100 N. Central Ave.
602-875-8000
Found:RE Phoenix is putting on a summer pool party series with music from some of the most famous pop singers of the last few decades. July is all about pop princess Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, former "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" cast mates and supposed frenemies. The drinks go along with the theme, of course. There's the "It's Britney B*tch" for $15 and the "Genie in the Bottle," a bottle of Vevue for $79. The party goes from noon to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
1100 N. Central Ave.
602-875-8000
"The Boy Who Lived" aka Harry Potter celebrates his birthday on July 29 in the books, and in his honor, Found:RE Phoenix and Match Market and Bar have put together a perfect five-course meal. There's the first course of Veritaserum or watermelon gazpacho with cucumber caviar and mint foam followed by Gillyweed, a seaweed salad, sweet plum dressing and tobiko. The third course is Beguiling Bubbles or grapefruit gel, ginger sugar and champagne bubbles while course four Reducto is a mini Weasley's Sunday roast, mini Yorkshire pudding, pan jus and roasted tomato. Last is the Happy Birthday Harry Butterbeer Cake with spiced Italian buttercream. Guests should wear their favorite themed clothing, and the cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity.