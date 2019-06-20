7 Phoenix Food and Drink Festivals Happening in Summer 2019

Though certainly not our busiest time of year, summer brings a certain feeling of celebration. You want to smell the chlorine, wear the shorts, rub in the sunscreen, and inhale the barbecue and light beer.

As the summer slowly creeps in, start planning for a few heated events during the triple-digit season. There’s everything from a day of adult summer camp to beer festivals and corn roasts, so gear it up, suck it up, and get out there.

Suds & Slides

June 22

Riverview Park

2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa



This is a 21-and-over event that happens to have giant inflatable waterslides, a giant pillow fight, life-sized foosball, and a live-action Hungry Hungry Hippos game. Did they supersize everything so you can feel small again? Who knows? But there will also be beer, cocktails and margaritas, tacos, burgers, and two eating contests — one for cotton candy and the other for watermelon. Suds & Slides 2019 is happening from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Riverview Park in Mesa. Tickets are $15 online, and $20 at the gate, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the Foster Hope Foundation.

EXPAND Take a trip out to Queen Creek Olive Mill for roasted corn. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Queen Creek Olive Mill Corn Roast

June 22

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek



In case you’ve forgotten, we’ll give you a stern reminder: It’s sweet corn season. The good people at the Queen Creek Olive Mill will be grilling sweet corn from Rousseau Farms in Tolleson and basting it with its own olive oils. Find four kinds of grilled corn at the Grilled Corn Canopy, more grilled food at The Pit, or hit up the beer and wine tent. Blankets, chairs, and leashed pets are welcome. Queen Creek Olive Mill Corn Roast runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. There will also be live music, and entry is free.

EXPAND Extra-crispy Southern fare at Southern Rail comes with a glass of bubbly on July 6. Southern Rail

Birds & Bubbles

July 6

Southern Rail

300 West Camelback Road



If you’re not quite ready to let go of the early-July holiday break, head to Southern Rail on Saturday, July 6, for a celebration of National Fried Chicken Day. If you order the famed buttermilk-crusted fried chicken on the big day, you get a complimentary, and complementary, glass of bubbly. Southern Rail's fried chicken will be available for Birds & Bubbles from 5 to 10 p.m. — closing time. An order of fried chicken, served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and collard greens, is $24.

AZBrewCon 2019

July 26

Renaissance Downtown Phoenix

100 North First Street



Attention those in the craft beer and brewing community — this is the conference for you. AZBrewCon 2019 is a craft beer trade show meets industry conference, meaning it’s your chance to learn and network if you’re in this world. Breakfast, lunch, and happy hour-style appetizers will be served. The Arizona Craft Brewers Foundation-hosted conference is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26. Tickets range from $100 to $170.

EXPAND Cider Corps masters a pour at the Real Wild & Woody Indoor Beer Festival. Amanda Mason

Real Wild & Woody Beer Festival

July 27

Phoenix Convention Center

100 North Third Street



The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is celebrating 30 years of Arizona craft beer with the sixth annual Real Wild, & Woody 2019. The beer festival — held indoors at the Phoenix Convention Center so you can put the zinc down — offers beer from more than 75 craft brewers offering 350 craft beer flavors, at least. There will also be food, live music, and activities. The 21-and-over event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. General admission is $60, which includes 20 beer samples and small bites, with VIP options ranging from $80 to $100.

EXPAND Two folks meeting at the Farmer + Chef Connection, now the Arizona Good Food Expo. Local First Arizona

Arizona Good Food Expo

August 26

Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort

11111 North Seventh Street



Few local organizations are as trusted to know good food as Local First Arizona Foundation, which is why it’s hosting a showcase of wholesale products from local farms and food artisans. Formerly the Farmer + Chef Connection (renamed for its 10th anniversary), the Arizona Good Food Expo promises tips for sourcing local ingredients and products for restaurants, kitchens, groceries, and cafeterias, and more importantly, samples. The expo is 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26. General admission is $25.

Beats and Brunch

September 7

Onyx Art Gallery

1346 West Roosevelt Street



Brunch has become a citywide event, and for some, this is fantastic news. The first annual Beats and Brunch offers massive amounts of brunch bites, and of course, mimosas galore. Beats and Brunch 2019 is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. General admission is $10, VIP is entry is $65, and for the brunch elite experience, that’ll be $130.