Phoenix Food Scene News: New Bars, New Beers, and New Menus

It’s another short week but there’s still tons of industry news to tell. Here’s your roundup of food and beverage updates from Phoenix’s restaurant, bar, and beer scene.

Huss Brewing Company Has Two Brews on the Way

The Tempe-based Huss Brewing Co. has two big gulps of news for you. One is the return of the seasonal CenPho Citrus IPA this February. But before that, Huss is releasing a new IPA craft beer on January 4 called Low-Lo Hazy IPA. “The beer is named for its low calories and local roots,” reads a press release. We’re talking 109 calories and 4.1 percent ABV) per can. Find the new and returning brew at Phoenix-area bars and restaurants, select grocery stores, and the Huss taprooms in Tempe and Phoenix.

Two More Bars Are Coming to Roosevelt Row

Team up the teams behind Killer Whale Sex Club and So Far, So Good — two downtown Phoenix cocktail bars — and you get two more downtown Phoenix cocktail bars. The spot between Trapp Haus BBQ and Taco Chelo at 509 East Roosevelt Street will soon be home to SaberTooth and AstroBar. SaberTooth will offer Japanese drinks and food from the people behind Deez Buns. Next door, AstroBar will have more of a bar vibe, with thumpy music and a strong(er) cocktail program. The two are set to open in late spring 2021.

Helen Yung (right) poses for a photo with Xiao Hua Huang, who co-owns New Hong Kong Restaurant. Evie Carpenter

It’s a New, New Hong Kong Restaurant

New Hong Kong Restaurant (which Helen Yung of Sweet Republic says is her favorite spot for local comfort food) is under new ownership this month after more than 15 years ats a favorite spot for Cantonese food, The Arizona Republic reports. While the Chinese eatery at 2328 East Indian School Road will keep the name, the menu is shifting to offer more American Chinese dishes. But there is good news. In the nearish future, owners Xiao Huang and Jian Yu may start looking for a spot in Mesa to open a new restaurant.

Freezer’s Ice House Is Switching Lanes

If you’ve ever spent any time at the light at Mill Avenue and Broadway Road, you might have caught a glowing-blue glimpse of neon. That was Freezer’s Ice House, but it’s been closed for weeks at 83 East Broadway Road in Tempe for an obvious remodel (big dumpsters outside, zero cars in the parking lot). The box-store size pool hall and bar is now becoming Mill’s Modern Social. The new concept is said to offer beer, wine, cocktails, and food.

