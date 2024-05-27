Chow down on National Hamburger Day with 10 Phoenix dining deals

Thirsty Lion Gastropub
Multiple locations All locations of Thirsty Lion Gastropub are celebrating National Hamburger Day with a deal on burgers in sharable and snackable format. Grilled burger sliders with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, pickles and burger sauce will be available for $8.95. If you want to complement your sliders with fries, a salad or other selections, there are plenty of choices on the menu.
Roaring Fork
4800 N. Scottsdale Road, #1700, Scottsdale During National Hamburger Day, Roaring Fork is offering its signature Big Ass Burger for $13 instead of $18. The burger includes bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and poblano peppers and is served with fries. If you're craving something more, the restaurant also offers a wood-fired menu that includes pizza, pasta and fish.
Farmer Boys
1220 S. 83rd Ave., Tolleson
1535 N. Higley Road, Gilbert Farmer Boys is honoring National Hamburger Day with its Big Cheese burger which includes a fresh patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and a homemade dressing that is sandwiched in a locally baked brioche bun. This deal is available for $4 after 2 p.m. on Tuesday while supplies last and there is a limit of two burgers per guest.