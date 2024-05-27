 Phoenix National Hamburger Day deals, specials at restaurants around town | Phoenix New Times
Chow down on National Hamburger Day with 10 Phoenix dining deals

Tuesday is National Hamburger Day and Valley restaurants are ready with deals and specials to celebrate.
May 27, 2024
Several Valley restaurants are honoring National Hamburger Day on Tuesday.
Several Valley restaurants are honoring National Hamburger Day on Tuesday.

The summer fun doesn't have to end with the long weekend. Tuesday is National Hamburger Day and Valley restaurants are showcasing their favorite burgers at discounted prices. Check out these 10 metro Phoenix restaurants offering specials for this tasty holiday.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Multiple locations
All locations of Thirsty Lion Gastropub are celebrating National Hamburger Day with a deal on burgers in sharable and snackable format. Grilled burger sliders with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, pickles and burger sauce will be available for $8.95. If you want to complement your sliders with fries, a salad or other selections, there are plenty of choices on the menu.

Roaring Fork

4800 N. Scottsdale Road, #1700, Scottsdale
During National Hamburger Day, Roaring Fork is offering its signature Big Ass Burger for $13 instead of $18. The burger includes bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and poblano peppers and is served with fries. If you're craving something more, the restaurant also offers a wood-fired menu that includes pizza, pasta and fish. 

click to enlarge
Don't miss out on the Big Cheese burger for $4 after 2 p.m. at Farmer Boys.
Farmers Boys

Farmer Boys

1220 S. 83rd Ave., Tolleson
1535 N. Higley Road, Gilbert
Farmer Boys is honoring National Hamburger Day with its Big Cheese burger which includes a fresh patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and a homemade dressing that is sandwiched in a locally baked brioche bun. This deal is available for $4 after 2 p.m. on Tuesday while supplies last and there is a limit of two burgers per guest.

The Phoenician Tavern

6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
To celebrate the burger-filled day, The Phoenician Tavern will have an extended happy hour from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. when the restaurant will offer Kobe beef sliders and Tavern tots for $10, or jalapeno cheese curds or blistered shishito peppers for $8. Complement your burger and sides with a drink of your choice including $3 off specialty cocktails, $8 draft beers, $10 select house cocktails or $11 glasses of wine.
click to enlarge
Hamburguesas y Cervezas is featuring a different burger each week in May.
Hamburguesas y Cervezas

Hamburguesas y Cervezas

888 N. First Ave.
Downtown Phoenix restaurant Hamburguesas y Cervezas is celebrating National Hamburger Day all month long. During the month of May, the restaurant is offering a different burger special each week. Currently, the featured burger is a spicy barbecue burger which include a half pound of chuck, pepper jack cheese, sliced roasted jalapenos, onion strings and spicy barbecue sauce for $15.

SaltFire Brewing Tap House

530 W. Broadway Road, Tempe
To honor the holiday, SaltFire Brewing Tap House is offering $2 off on any burger on the menu or a deal where customers can buy one burger and get a second of lesser value for half off. SaltFire offers seven burger styles like the SaltFire Method burger with jam, pickled jalapenos, onions and provolone cheese or a classic bacon cheeseburger topped with a choice of cheese and dressing. Guests can also create their own burgers and all burgers come with a choice of side.

click to enlarge
Get ready for the All American Barbecue Burger at Lakeside Bar and Grill.
Lakeside Bar and Grill

Lakeside Bar and Grill

9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria
If you want a burger with all the fixings, Lakeside Bar and Grill is showcasing its All American Barbecue Burger during the holiday. The featured item combines a burger and hot dog under one bun with two-quarter pound Angus beef patties, stacked with a beef hot dog with grilled onions and topped with cheddar cheese, onion straws and barbecue sauce. The price of the burger is $16 and it also includes a side.

Red, White and Brew

Multiple locations
To make certain there is something for everyone, Red, White and Brew is offering a choice of three different burgers to honor the holiday. The BBQ Cowboy Burger is a flame-grilled half-pound beef burger glazed with a homemade zesty barbecue sauce topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and bacon. Another option is the flame-grilled avocado burger topped with provolone, grilled onions, sliced avocado and iceberg lettuce on a grilled bun. Both burgers are served with fries and are $18 each. The last selection is the American Wagyu Burger, which includes a flame-grilled half-pound Wagyu burger served on a toasted brioche bun with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, Havarti cheese and red wine caramelized onions. This decadent burger also comes with fries and is $22.

click to enlarge
The $12 burger deal is too hard to resist at Eat Up Drive In.
Eat Up Drive In

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Road
Why not go old school and pull up to drive in to enjoy your lunch or dinner? To commemorate National Burger Day, Eat Up Drive In is showcasing its double hamburger meal with cheese, a side of fries and a medium lemonade or iced tea for $12. Make sure you save some room for chocolate chip cookies — a dozen cookies cost $10.

Joe's Farm Grill

3000 E. Ray Road, Gilbert
For National Hamburger Day, Joe's Farm Grill is highlighting “The Gouda Garlic Bacon Burger Stack." This half-pound burger is topped with bacon, roasted garlic, Dutch gouda cheese, beefsteak tomato, grilled red onion, Caesar dressing and Joe's Real BBQ Sauce. To help control the messiness, gloves are provided for patrons.     
