Do You Know Food? Phoenix New Times Is Searching for a Restaurant Critic

Phoenix New Times has an immediate opening for a journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way.
This is a contract/freelance opportunity that includes writing a biweekly restaurant review as well as occasional food stories. Ideal candidates will have a solid culinary background, either self-taught or through professional kitchen experience or education, and clear opinions that they can back up.
Write a cover letter discussing the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant criticism; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a résumé and three links to your best work (if none are published reviews, you should create a sample for this application) and send to: chris.malloy@newtimes.com or stuart.warner@newtimes.com .
