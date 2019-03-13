 


How to wholeheartedly celebrate Pi Day.
How to wholeheartedly celebrate Pi Day.
Courtesy of Babbo Italian Eatery

To Infinity! Phoenix Pizzerias, Bakeries, and Cideries Celebrating Pi Day 2019

Lauren Cusimano | March 13, 2019 | 7:00am
Pizza and math have been a perfect match for years. Decades. First, students have been eating pizza over their math homework for generations. Next, pi is actually the ratio between a circle's circumference and its diameter (you’re picturing a pizza right now). And third, and the most marketable, pizza pies can be slung as part of a special offer on Pi Day — March 14 (you know, 3.14159265359 and so on).

Here are seven pizza places and bakeries in the Valley taking full advantage.

To Infinity! Phoenix Pizzerias, Bakeries, and Cideries Celebrating Pi Day 2019
Joanie Simon

AZ Food Crafters
961 West Ray Road, #1, Chandler
The signature hand pies from AZ Food Crafters are $3.14 each all Pi Day long, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This offer is only good in-store, and you’re limited to 10 per customer.

Get an eight-inch cheese pizza for $5.
Get an eight-inch cheese pizza for $5.
Courtesy of Babbo Italian Eatery

Babbo Italian Eatery
Multiple Locations
On both March 13 and the big day on March 14, all eight locations of the locally owned Babbo Italian Eatery, from Glendale to Cave Creek, are offering an eight-inch cheese pizza for $5. It's for dine in or take out, but you're limited to four per person.

Get Blaze pizza on the cheap on Pi Day.
Get Blaze pizza on the cheap on Pi Day.
Blaze Pizza/Facebook

Blaze Pizza
Multiple Locations
The fast-casual chain is offering $3.14 whole pizzas all day on March 14. It's only limited to one per person for in-restaurant enjoyment only at participating locations — which is to say all six spots in the Valley.

To Infinity! Phoenix Pizzerias, Bakeries, and Cideries Celebrating Pi Day 2019
Courtesy of Cider Corps

Cider Corps
31 South Robson, #103, Mesa
You can drink pie, too. On March 14, all pints at Cider Corps will be $3.14 for 10-ounce pours. On tap will be some pie ciders including a barrel-aged pumpkin pie cider and a special pie cider randall. And if you still want pizza, Myke's Pizza is right on the sidewalk (although not for long).

Get 10 percent off your meal at any Fired Pie location.
Get 10 percent off your meal at any Fired Pie location.
Courtesy of Fired Pie

Fired Pie
Multiple Locations
From 2 p.m. to close on Thursday, March 14, any one-topping pizza is $3.14 with your drink purchase. So you can build your own pizza by picking your dough, sauce, and topping, and you only pay for the diet Dr. Pepper.

To Infinity! Phoenix Pizzerias, Bakeries, and Cideries Celebrating Pi Day 2019
Courtesy of Sauce Pizza and Wine

Sauce Pizza and Wine
Multiple Locations
This place is celebrating the mathematical constant by offering $3.14 cheese pizzas. Just mention mention “Pi Day” when ordering (it won't be that awkward). The offer is available at all Sauce locations for dine-in only, and it's limited to one per guest, per visit.

To Infinity! Phoenix Pizzerias, Bakeries, and Cideries Celebrating Pi Day 2019
Courtesy of Sweet Provisions

Sweet Provisions
8120 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
Enjoy a slice of any of Sweet Provisions pies for just $3.14 all day long — meaning 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. These are house-baked, from-scratch slices, and they’re usually $6.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

