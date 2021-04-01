March Restaurant Openings and Closings: Hello, Bacanora; Goodbye, Hot Noodles Cold Sake

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Last month, we welcomed newcomers to the food scene like spots from celebrated local chefs Rene Andrade and Christopher Gross. We also lost restaurants from celebrated local chefs Josh Hebert and Alex Stratta (sort of). Let's recap.

OPENINGS

Humble Bistro 5415 East High Street, #127



A new wine parlor, Humble Bistro, opened its doors along High Sreet in City North. Patrons can partake in a global wine program, pasta dishes, and entrees from its sibling restaurant, Humble Pie.

Carousel Arcade Bar 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Suite G207, Glendale



Westgate Entertainment District recently welcomed the Carousel Arcade Bar — another spot for cocktails, food, and arcade games. And here’s a twist: You can order a Choco Taco Shake.

EXPAND Chef Rene Andrade, formerly head chef at Ghost Ranch, is now doing his own thing at Bacanora. Chris Malloy

Bacanora 1301 North West Grand Avenue, #1



Chef Rene Andrade, formerly of Ghost Kitchen, opened Bacanora in the spot once occupied by Barrio Café Gran Reserva. Sonoran dishes are served via takeout for now.

5 Star Dive Bar & Grill 1807 East Baseline Road, Tempe



5 Star Dive Bar & Grill debuted its bar, pool hall, and neighborhood grill concept in Tempe. The must-eat menu item is the pepper steak sandwich which comes in five varieties — classic, hoagie, Italian, Baja, or with a fried egg.

Salad & Go 2814 South Signal Butte Road, Mesa

1660 East Pecos Road, Gilbert



Salad & Go landed in Mesa and Gilbert with its 29th and 30th locations. There are nine chef-created salads to choose from, and the service is known for being quick and efficient.

EXPAND Black Rock Coffee Bar opened in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tempe in March. Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar 1202 West Broadway Road, Tempe

13648 North Tatum Boulevard

1829 East Williams Field Road, # 101, Gilbert



Black Rock Coffee Bar opened three new locations — one in Tempe, the others in Phoenix and Gilbert. The menu offers typical coffee blends, as well as non-coffee options and energy drinks.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe 15033 North Thompson Peak Parkway



The first Tropical Smoothie Cafe made its Arizona debut in Scottsdale. Menu items include a dragon fruit smoothie, citrus garlic Hawaiian wrap, and roasted jalapeño corn salad. Wraps, flatbreads, sandwiches, and of course, smoothies, are available for dine-in and takeout.

State 48 Taphouse 2218 East Williams Field Road, #101, Gilbert

State 48 Taphouse debuted its sixth location in the Valley. Menu highlights include fish and chips, meatloaf with gravy, and sandwiches. Also, house beers like the Lost Dutchman Golden Ale, Mango Wheat, Javelina Hefeweizen, and the Van Buren Belgian Blonde are also on deck.

EXPAND Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion is now open. Paul Markow

Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion 2501 East Telawa Trail



Chef Christopher Gross hopes to thrill patrons with his seasonal cuisine at Christopher's at the Wrigley Mansion. Guests can enjoy the views, as well as a tasting menu with wine pairings. See more information here.

Crumbl Cookies 1911 East Brown Road, #3, Mesa



If you are craving something sweet and inventive, Crumbl Cookies is the place. Now open in Mesa, the cookie shop offers carrot cake, iced oatmeal, sugar, and of course chocolate chip. Have that glass of milk ready — all cookies are served warm.

Matty G’s Steak Burgers & Spirits 815 East Baseline Road, Tempe



Opening its fifth location, this one in Tempe, Matty G's Steak Burgers & Spirits has 20 specialty burgers. The restaurant also offers hot dogs, salads, wraps, and tacos. Oh, and Matty G's Lobsta' Rolls.

It's here: Farmer Boys in Tempe. Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys 1535 West Higley Road, Gilbert



The first Farmer Boys in Arizona has set up shop in Gilbert. The fast-casual restaurant offers award-winning burgers, hand-breaded zucchini sticks, onion rings, and more. Farmer Boys has dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout services.

Forefathers Cheesesteaks 1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler



The third location of Forefathers Cheesesteaks has opened in Chandler in addition to its Tempe and Scottsdale spots. The restaurant offers cheesesteaks, yes, but also salads and fries.

El Sol Mexican Cafe & Bakery 760 North Arizona Avenue, Chandler



Already known for its breakfast burritos, El Sol Mexican Cafe & Bakery also offers tacos, tortas, and enchiladas. But on the treat side, expect colorful conchas and housemade watermelon, melon, and lemonade slushies.

EXPAND A doughnut ice cream sandwich from Novel. Yep. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Novel Ice Cream 40 North MacDonald, Mesa



Novel Ice Cream has opened its second location, this one in Mesa. Creative flavors are a thing here (think Oatmeal Creme Pie and Iced Gingerbread Cookie Butter), scoops of which are often served between two doughnut buns.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ 3135 South Val Vista Drive, Gilbert



Ono Hawaiian BBQ opened in Gilbert and offers island favorites like Hawaiian barbecue chicken, grilled Spam, Kalua pork, and crispy shrimp. Each plate comes with two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni salad, and seasonal vegetables.

Pinkberry 7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale



The California yogurt joint Pinkberry opened its first Phoenix location at Scottsdale Fashion Square. There is a wide variety of yogurt selections as well as specialty toppings like fresh fruit, chocolate, and granola.

EXPAND Josh Hebert, chef-owner of Scottsdale’s Hot Noodles Cold Sake, has closed his Scottsdale noodle shop. Jacob Tyler Dunn

NOTABLE CLOSINGS

(For a running list of notable closings since March 2020, go here.)

Hot Noodles Cold Sake

Chef Josh Hebert decided to close the physical location of Hot Noodles Cold Sake after serving ramen from the Scottsdale noodle shop for nearly five years.

Creamistry Uptown

There are still several Creamistry ice cream locations in town, but the liquid nitrogen has stopped flowing at the Uptown location.

Nori Sushi Desert Ridge

Japanese restaurant Nori Sushi has ended its run at Desert Ridge Marketplace. However, the three other locations — High Street, McDowell Marketplace, and at the intersection of Thompson Peak Parkway and Bell Road — are still open.

Stratta Kitchen

James Beard award-winning chef, Alex Stratta, closed Stratta Kitchen. However, he's opening a new eatery in the same space. It'll be called Campo Italian Bistro and Bar, and it's set to open this May.

Game Seven Grill

The Chase Field adjacent sports bar in downtown Phoenix has closed permanently.

TGI Fridays Front Row Sports Grill

The second-level Chase Field eatery and bar has closed. Fridays Front Row had been part of the Arizona Diamondbacks dining options since 1998, i.e., since the Bank One Ballpark days.