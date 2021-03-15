Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion Is Set to Open Next Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

You most likely remember Christopher's Restaurant & Crush Lounge, the late but popular eatery and bar manned by the James Beard Award-winning Chef Christopher Gross. It was located at Biltmore Fashion Park for a decade till Gross relocated to Wrigley Mansion to run Geordie's in 2018. (You might also remember the brief Sky Harbor rendition, simply Christopher’s, in Terminal 3 in 2019).

Now, Gross is about to open a new restaurant, Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion, next Tuesday, March 23.

Where: Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion will be adjacent to the actual historic mansion in a newly constructed building at 2501 East Telawa Trail. The 26-seat, 1,500-square-foot space was designed by architect Wendell Burnett. Christopher’s will offer 180-degree views of downtown Phoenix via floor-to-ceiling windows and a retractable roof. Other features include personal table lamps, a wood-fire oven in view of guests, Soleri Bells (created by an Arizona artist) modified to be plate covers, and works from French artist Yves Klein.

The menu: Gross will offer an eight-course tasting menu spotlighting seasonal ingredients. For now, that means a prix fixe menu each evening. Cost is $250 a person or $230 per person sans wine pairings. (In the coming weeks, other restaurant features will become available, like a lighter tasting menu served for lunch, Tuesdays through Saturdays.)

When: Opening night is March 23. Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion's hours are 5 to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Reservations can now be made on Tock.

What about Geordie’s, one of Phoenix's Top 100 restaurants, you ask? It's still going strong. Chef de Cuisine Ashley Goddard has taken the reins at the Wrigley Mansion’s onsite restaurant. Reservations are also available via Tock.

For more information on both, see the Wrigley Mansion website.