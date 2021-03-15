Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion Is Set to Open Next Week

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
You most likely remember Christopher's Restaurant & Crush Lounge, the late but popular eatery and bar manned by the James Beard Award-winning Chef Christopher Gross. It was located at Biltmore Fashion Park for a decade till Gross relocated to Wrigley Mansion to run Geordie's in 2018. (You might also remember the brief Sky Harbor rendition, simply Christopher’s, in Terminal 3 in 2019).
Now, Gross is about to open a new restaurant, Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion, next Tuesday, March 23.
Where: Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion will be adjacent to the actual historic mansion in a newly constructed building at 2501 East Telawa Trail. The 26-seat, 1,500-square-foot space was designed by architect Wendell Burnett. Christopher’s will offer 180-degree views of downtown Phoenix via floor-to-ceiling windows and a retractable roof. Other features include personal table lamps, a wood-fire oven in view of guests, Soleri Bells (created by an Arizona artist) modified to be plate covers, and works from French artist Yves Klein.
The menu: Gross will offer an eight-course tasting menu spotlighting seasonal ingredients. For now, that means a prix fixe menu each evening. Cost is $250 a person or $230 per person sans wine pairings. (In the coming weeks, other restaurant features will become available, like a lighter tasting menu served for lunch, Tuesdays through Saturdays.)
When: Opening night is March 23. Christopher’s at the Wrigley Mansion's hours are 5 to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Reservations can now be made on Tock.
What about Geordie’s, one of Phoenix's Top 100 restaurants, you ask? It's still going strong. Chef de Cuisine Ashley Goddard has taken the reins at the Wrigley Mansion’s onsite restaurant. Reservations are also available via Tock.
For more information on both, see the Wrigley Mansion website.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.