Father's Day 2022 is Here. Treat Dad at these 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Haven't made Father's Day plans yet? Not to worry. The Valley isn't shy about celebrating fathers. A fancy steak dinner, a casual brunch, or enjoying lunch while listening to live music are just some of the options available for eager sons and daughters. Check out these 10 places to make dad feel special on Sunday. STK Steakhouse is offering two options for Father's Day this year. Dads can choose to brunch or have dinner on Sunday, June 19. Highlights include truffle steak and eggs for $52, lobster and eggs Benedict for $43, and chicken and waffles for $27. Evening time brings a whiskey and wagyu dinner which includes a choice of Masami ranch roaster bone marrow for $33, A5 Wagyu spinalis for $99, A5 Kumaou Wagyu for $39 or Rosewood Ranch Gold ribeye for $134. Every dad will receive a bottle of STK bold sauce to accompany their meal.Do you want to make the father in your life feel extra special this Father's Day? On June 19, Pedal Haus Brewery is offering a discount to dads on its prime rib dinner – a 10-ounce prime rib and a baked potato for $29 from 4 p.m. until sold out. Dads also get their first beer for $1 and half-off all merchandise, growlers,and growler fills.If dad is craving a lunch that is casual, but satisfying, Koibito Poke will hit the right spot. On Sunday, June 19, dad can get a free bowl of the same size or smaller with any size bowl purchase. Koibito Poke features made-from-scratch sauces and a variety of toppings.Maybe Dad wants a beach vibe without leaving the desert. This is possible at The Montauk in Scottsdale. On Sunday, June 19, catch brunch from 9 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. with featured menu items like the McMontauk sandwich and short rib huevos rancheros. As an added bonus, there will be live music from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. to help Dad sit back and relax.Dad may want to chill with a bloody mary and brunch on Father's Day and Blue Clover Distillery is the perfect place to do just that. This Scottsdale spot is serving brunch on Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dad can complement his spicy vodka cocktails with the basic brunch which comes with two eggs styled any way, applewood smoked bacon, and tater tots. Or he may love the green chile breakfast burrito with a side of bacon. Both brunch items are $10. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria celebrates fathers all week long from Monday, June 13 to Sunday, June 19. For $49, customers can enjoy a large house or Caesar salad, 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, and a bottle of red wine. Available for dine-in only.If brunch that doubles as a party is your dad's thing, Hash Kitchen will deliver. For the Father's Day menu, highlights include pancakes, French toast, as well a Mimosa flight that costs $16 or a massive build-your-own bloody mary bar that won't disappoint for $14.On Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. fathers and their families can relax at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. Live jazz courtesy of The Joe Costello Project will be playing while dad can indulge in chicken and waffles, avocado and mushroom toast with a poached egg, as well as a burger or eggs Benedict.On Sunday, June 19, Sol Cocina , will host a Father's Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $40 per person, guests can choose an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Some highlights include the torta, Huevos rancheros, corn elote, Kobe steak and eggs, and chilaquiles verde.Who says dads can't experience Europe in Phoenix this Father's Day? The Parisian-inspired cafe, Zinqué , is featuring tuna tartare tartine for $17, smoked salmon carpaccio for $21, and crispy eggs with prosciutto for $16 during brunch. Steak frites for $29 is available for dinner during Father's Day. Reservations are encouraged for Father's Day weekend.