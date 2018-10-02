13 Restaurants Opened in September; Landmark Chop Suey House Among Closings

It’s been a busy month for the Phoenix restaurant and bar scene. Thirteen new dining options are now available. A 1920s era speakeasy, an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurant, and a Chicago-style, deep-dish pizzeria are just a few of the new spots offering drinks and meals in the Valley. Unfortunately, several high-profile restaurants did not survive the summer. After decades of service, Sing High Chop Suey House and Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant are among those that have closed.

The Openings

The White Rabbit

207 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

The newest 1920s-era speakeasy has opened its secret door in downtown Gilbert. Nick Median and Corey Potts have transformed a space beneath the Heritage Court Building on Gilbert Road and Cullumber Avenue to a high-end hidden basement bar. The White Rabbit is serving classic cocktails, beer, wine, and several specialty drinks. Charcuterie boards, flatbread pizzas, and other small plates are also available.

Hula's Modern Tiki Bar/The Captain's Cabin

5114 North Seventh Street

This favorite Phoenix tiki bar has reopened in a new location. Hula’s Modern Tiki Bar’s will still feature its Polynesian-inspired menu and a plethora of tropical cocktails. The new space is significantly larger and has an attached secret bar known as “The Captain’s Cabin.” This nautically themed speakeasy can be accessed through a door located near the main entrance.

Manna BBQ

6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale

The Glendale Westgate Entertainment District welcomes a new all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurant. Manna Korean BBQ is located in an ample space directly across from Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant offers an almost endless list of pork and beef cuts that can be cooked tabletop to your liking and doused with sweet and savory house-made sauces.

KOVO Modern Mediterranean

10625 North Tatum Boulevard

KOVO Modern Mediterranean has opened in the Paradise Village Gateway shopping center. The traditional Mediterranean menu features wood-fired salmon, juicy grilled lamb chops, calamari fried to perfection, and warm pita bread served with house-made tzatziki and hummus. Meals can be enjoyed in the hip dining area or outside on the dog-friendly patio.

EXPAND Wildflower Bread Company has opened another Phoenix-area location. Wildflower Bread Company



Wildflower Bread Company

5813 North Seventh Street, #130

This fast-casual chain is now serving up freshly baked bread from its new Phoenix location. In addition to artisan loaves and other baked goods, Wildflower’s menu features a variety of wholesome soups and hearty sandwiches. Crowd favorites include the Salmon Roll BLT, Buffalo chicken served on a ciabatta roll, and New England clam chowder.

Maskadores Taco Shop

3140 South Gilbert Road, #3, Chandler

True to its name, Maskadores Taco Shop is plating up classic street tacos that can be taken to go or enjoyed in-house. Other Mexican restaurant staples like carne asada quesadilla, chimichangas, and enchiladas are also featured on their budget-friendly menu.

Char'd Brisket Dogs + Burgers

1015 South Rural Road, #106, Tempe

Mac ‘n' cheeseburgers, avocado tomatoes, and hot dogs topped with pesto sauce or bacon and cheese sauce are just some of the highlights on the Char’d Brisket Dogs + Burgers menu. This fast-casual concept is now open in Tempe.

Kuka Sushi & Izakaya

1221 East Apache Boulevard, #103, Tempe

This new cozy Japanese restaurant has a serious sushi selection. In addition to traditional California, spicy tuna, and shrimp tempura rolls, Kuka Sushi & Izakaya is offering a variety of hearty Asian noodle soups and artistically plated skewer-speared appetizers.

Shawarma Corner

521 South College Avenue, Tempe

A Middle Eastern casual restaurant chain is slicing up the Shawarma in Tempe. Shawarma Corner focuses mainly on serving sandwiches. Vertically broiled and marinated chicken and lamb are served on Iraqi bread, wraps, and sesame-seed buns. Rice and noodle bowls are also available.

Poke Fuzion

6602 East Superstition Springs Boulevard, Mesa

In a space that once housed a Chipotle, a new poke place has opened. Poke Fuzion is offering giant brown or rice bowls topped with ahi tuna, albacore tuna, salmon, scallops, and more. In addition to rice bowls, Poke Fuzion is serving sushi burritos, salads, and macaron ice cream.

EXPAND Wow Wow's large acai bowls might take a few people to finish. Meagan Mastriani

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

4910 East Ray Road, #9

Ahwatukee says aloha to Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. The lemonade stand started serving its frosty beverages in 2012 at farmers markets in San Diego and Hawaii. Now fresh-pressed pineapple ginger lemonade, lavender blackberry lemonade, and iced pomegranate green tea can be enjoyed at the new Ahwatukee location.

Lou Malnati's Scottsdale

17787 North Scottsdale Road

One of the oldest family names in Chicago pizza is now baking its deep-dish pies in Scottsdale. Lou Malnati's is combining flaky, buttery pizza crusts with vine-ripened plum tomatoes an exclusive sausage blend and Wisconsin cheese. In addition to pizzas with varying crust depths, Lou Malnati's offers salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes.

Parma Italian Roots

20831 North Scottsdale Road, #117, Scottsdale

North Scottsdale’s newest Italian restaurant is hand making pasta from scratch. Parma Italian Roots resides in a space once occupied by Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers. Up and chef Chris Gentile is using high-quality seafood, fresh vegetables, and other locally sourced ingredients to create refined California-style Italian cuisine. Dishes can be enjoyed in a stylish and modern dining room that seats 65.

Wor Mein at Sing High Chop Suey House, which is closing after 90 years in Phoenix. Jonathan McNamara

Closings

Sing High Chop Suey House

After a 90-year run, Sing High Chop Suey House has served its last meal. This Chinese restaurant has been plating Cantonese-American cuisine in downtown Phoenix since 1928. Ownership has not ruled out the possibility of reopening in a new location.

Wimpy’s Paradise

Wimpy’s Paradise was more than just a Hamburger and Hotdog joint, Wimpy’s was a meeting place for many Chandler locals. After 10 years of providing quality food and memorable dining experiences, owner Randy Walters is closing up shop.

Pedro’s Glendale

A well-known Mexican restaurant in Glendale has closed after five decades of business. Pedro’s last Facebook post reads “No words can express how hard it is to believe we will be saying goodbye.” An employee says slow business forced ownership to close the restaurant.

Market Street Kitchen

Market Street Kitchen was a north Scottsdale restaurant that focused on communal dining and wood fire rotisserie cooking. This establishment has closed and will reopen as Liberty Station Tavern.

Peony Garden Buffet

This Chinese buffet in Chandler was known for all-you-can-eat budget-friendly lunches and dinners.