Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Phoenix Black-Owned Business Guide has been updated for 2020. The directory includes new and familiar places, like Ezekiel's Restaurant.
Phoenix Black-Owned Business Guide has been updated for 2020. The directory includes new and familiar places, like Ezekiel's Restaurant.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

An Updated Guide to Phoenix’s Black-Owned Businesses

Lauren Cusimano | July 3, 2020 | 6:00am
Last month, in a story highlighting Phoenix-area food and drink businesses showing solidarity with anti-racism efforts, we noted the existence of a guide of Black-owned Valley restaurants assembled by the Chandler-based Phoenix Black Collective.

The one-sheet resource is updated annually — send referral emails to phoenixblackcollective@gmail.com — meaning a few listed restaurants had outdated information in early June. A disclaimer read, “As this is a complimentary service, please be patient with updates to the list and responses to your email.”

But as of Wednesday, July 1, the Phoenix Black-Owned Business Guide has been updated for 2020.

In the newsletter accompanying the new business directory, Phoenix Black Collective says the guide’s size has increased by 50 percent.

The directory now lists more than 300 businesses and restaurants and includes a section for catering services, bakeries, food trucks, and farmers’ markets.

A few businesses include Basima's Sweet Treats, Kingpin BBQ and Soulfood Food Truck, D-Mac & Wings, Berry Berry Best Acai Bowls, and many others. Familiar restaurants listed include Cafe Lalibela Ethiopian Cuisine, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar, PAZ Cantina, Ezekiel's Restaurant, and Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café, just to name a few.

The guide comes just in time for #BlackOutDay2020 on Tuesday, July 7. This is less of a social media thing than a day when people are encouraged to only buy or receive services from Black-owned businesses.

But the work is not done. The same newsletter states the team is soon adding Black doctors, automotive professionals, and more businesses in general.

For additional information, see the Phoenix Black Collective website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

