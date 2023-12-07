 Photos: Kembara is now open. Take a look inside the new Phoenix restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Photos: Kembara is now open. Take a look inside chef Angelo Sosa's newest restaurant

The new north Phoenix restaurant was inspired by the chef's travels through Asia.
December 7, 2023
Kembara's dining room features Japanese-style furniture and graffiti walls inspired by chef Angelo Sosa's travels through the Malaysian state of Penang.
Kembara's dining room features Japanese-style furniture and graffiti walls inspired by chef Angelo Sosa's travels through the Malaysian state of Penang. Mary Berkstresser
Share this:
Angelo Sosa, the celebrated chef behind Latin restaurant Tia Carmen, has opened a second eatery at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in north Phoenix. Kembara opens to the public on Dec. 7. The restaurant is located just across from Tia Carmen and the menu includes dishes inspired by Sosa and his business partner Mark Stone's travels throughout Asia.

“I wanted to dive very, very deep into the culture because the culture is where the story and the beauty is,” Sosa told Phoenix New Times a few days prior to the restaurant's opening.

Dishes include all handmade noodles and fresh seafood, paired with ingredients such as curry leaves grown in the resort's on-site garden. The drinks menu is stacked as well. Pick from a sake list curated by sake judge, ambassador and sommelier Eduardo Dingler or sip cocktails that mirror the food with ingredients such as coconut milk and toasted rice. The restaurant's decor takes inspiration from the streets of the Malaysian state of Penang. Here's a look inside the swanky new spot.
click to enlarge Chefs Angelo Sosa and Penny Tagliarina.
Chef Angelo Sosa and his team including destination restaurant chef Penny Tagliarina have opened Kembara at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Bar at Kembara restaurant
The swanky bar serves up sake and creative cocktails inspired by Asian authors and literature.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Bartender pours cocktail from a teapot at Kembara.
The Sympathizer is a blend of Akashi Whisky, genmaicha tea and toasted rice syrup. It’s smoked with cherry wood chips and served from a teapot tableside. The presentation resembles a zen garden.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Cocktail at Kembara restaurant
The Pachinko cocktail at Kembara is another creative cocktail option.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Chefs Angelo Sosa and Ed Harris pose in the kitchen.
Kembara chef Angelo Sosa and wok station chef Ed Harris worked to perfect the menu's dishes days before opening.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Handmade noodles at Kembara
All of the noodles at Kembara are made fresh. Here, they're topped with pork belly.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Chefs cook noodles at Kembara
Chefs Angelo Sosa and Ed Harris cook handmade noodles at Kembara.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Kembara chef cooks crab fried rice.
Wok station chef Ed Harris cooks crab fried rice at Kembara.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Crab fried rice at Kembara
Kembara's crab fried rice is made with lump crab, oyster sauce and sugar snap peas.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Tuna sashimi at Kembara
At Kembara, the Tuna Thai Jewel is a highlight. The dish is comprised of tuna sashimi with jicama and a chilled broth.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Chef Angelo Sosa pours broth for the Tuna Thai Jewel.
Kembara chef Angelo Sosa says food was his "lifeline." That passion is evident at his new restaurant Kembara.
Mary Berkstresser
click to enlarge Bottles at the bar of Kembara
Kembara opens to the public on Dec. 7.
Mary Berkstresser
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

The Global Ambassador opens this week. What to know about the hotel's 5 restaurants

Chef News

The Global Ambassador opens this week. What to know about the hotel's 5 restaurants

By Sara Crocker
These 5 Phoenix restaurants, bars and bottle shops are now closed

Openings & Closings

These 5 Phoenix restaurants, bars and bottle shops are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Where to eat in Prescott, Arizona's ‘Christmas City’

Food & Drink News

Where to eat in Prescott, Arizona's ‘Christmas City’

By Allison Young
Meet Kembara, chef Angelo Sosa's new Asian restaurant filled with love, culture and history

Food & Drink News

Meet Kembara, chef Angelo Sosa's new Asian restaurant filled with love, culture and history

By Georgann Yara
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation