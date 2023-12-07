Photos: Kembara is now open. Take a look inside chef Angelo Sosa's newest restaurant

Angelo Sosa, the celebrated chef behind Latin restaurant Tia Carmen, has opened a second eatery at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in north Phoenix. Kembara opens to the public on Dec. 7. The restaurant is located just across from Tia Carmen and the menu includes dishes inspired by Sosa and his business partner Mark Stone's travels throughout Asia.
“I wanted to dive very, very deep into the culture because the culture is where the story and the beauty is,” Sosa told Phoenix New Times a few days prior to the restaurant's opening.
Dishes include all handmade noodles and fresh seafood, paired with ingredients such as curry leaves grown in the resort's on-site garden. The drinks menu is stacked as well. Pick from a sake list curated by sake judge, ambassador and sommelier Eduardo Dingler or sip cocktails that mirror the food with ingredients such as coconut milk and toasted rice. The restaurant's decor takes inspiration from the streets of the Malaysian state of Penang. Here's a look inside the swanky new spot.
Chef Angelo Sosa and his team including destination restaurant chef Penny Tagliarina have opened Kembara at the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
Mary Berkstresser
The swanky bar serves up sake and creative cocktails inspired by Asian authors and literature.
Mary Berkstresser
The Sympathizer is a blend of Akashi Whisky, genmaicha tea and toasted rice syrup. It’s smoked with cherry wood chips and served from a teapot tableside. The presentation resembles a zen garden.
Mary Berkstresser
The Pachinko cocktail at Kembara is another creative cocktail option.
Mary Berkstresser
Kembara chef Angelo Sosa and wok station chef Ed Harris worked to perfect the menu's dishes days before opening.
Mary Berkstresser
All of the noodles at Kembara are made fresh. Here, they're topped with pork belly.
Mary Berkstresser
Chefs Angelo Sosa and Ed Harris cook handmade noodles at Kembara.
Mary Berkstresser
Wok station chef Ed Harris cooks crab fried rice at Kembara.
Mary Berkstresser
Kembara's crab fried rice is made with lump crab, oyster sauce and sugar snap peas.
Mary Berkstresser
At Kembara, the Tuna Thai Jewel is a highlight. The dish is comprised of tuna sashimi with jicama and a chilled broth.
Mary Berkstresser
Kembara chef Angelo Sosa says food was his "lifeline." That passion is evident at his new restaurant Kembara.
Mary Berkstresser
Kembara opens to the public on Dec. 7.
Mary Berkstresser