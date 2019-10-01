Quartiere in Tempe Is Closing After This Friday, October 4

It was announced today that Quartiere, the Italian restaurant located at the southwest corner of Mill Avenue and Alameda Drive in Tempe, is closing at 11 p.m. this Friday, October 4. Quartiere, Italian for “district” or “neighborhood,” serves traditional Italian food, and is overseen by Erick and Rochelle Geryol. The eatery is part of the restaurant family behind Boulders on Broadway, Boulders on Southern, and Spokes on Southern.

"We have wrestled with the decision and though it saddens us, we know it is the best decision for our family and companies as a whole," it reads on the Quartiere website. "We have sold our property at 2700 S Mill Avenue, but who we are will live on at our other concepts."

Guests are still welcome to head in for the rest of this week for pastas like pappardelle and ravioli, as well as the craft cocktails. And that cozy front patio is all too inviting when the weather is right, which happens to be the case this week.

As many know, the space was once home to neighborhood standby Riazzi's Italian Garden, the third and final destination of the Italian eatery. Riazzi's occupied the stand-alone eatery from 1947 to 2017.

For more information, visit the Quartiere website.