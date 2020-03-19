Recipe: How to Make the Paleo Cookie From Lux Central

Lux Central (and Lux Max and Lux North) is more than a coffee shop. Sure, it roasts its own beans on-site, which fills the industrial chic space with the intoxicating scent of burnt popcorn meets caramel. And it serves a rotating roster of magnifique pasties, including morning buns on par with Paris, the best butterscotch scones on the planet, and don’t even get us started on the cookies. Plus, they have boozy drinks and savory eats to rival some the best cocktail bars and restaurants in the Valley.

But even more than caffeine or kickass food, Lux serves up community: communal tables with enough outlets to power a sea of MacBooks, welcoming baristas who know regulars by name and coffee order, and a cross-section of customers of all ages and walks of life, who might come for the coffee but stay to see and be seen. Plus, it’s one of the OG coffeehouses in central Phoenix.

For times when you’re unable to get to Lux, we have a treat for you. You can make the popular paleo cookie — a gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan favorite offering its own dose of comfort — at home.

Pro tip: It’s best enjoyed with Lux coffee beans while scrolling the Insta feed.

Lux Paleo Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

3/4 cup coconut oil or olive oil

3/4 cup maple syrup

4 1/2 cups almond flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups sliced almonds (or pine nuts, pecans, or walnuts)

1 10-ounce bag vegan chocolate chips

3 large eggs

1 tablespoons almond or vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Melt coconut oil with maple syrup over low heat. Set aside to cool.

3. In a large bowl mix together almond flour, baking soda, salt, almonds, and chocolate chips.

4. Whisk together eggs and extract. Add to cooled oil and syrup mixture. Add to dry ingredients and mix.

5. Using a medium-sized ice cream scoop (or a tablespoon), spoon mixture 1 inch apart onto baking sheet.

6. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until tops are lightly browned and slightly cracked.

For more information, visit the Lux website.