 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Lux's paleo cookie recipe — it's all yours.
Lux's paleo cookie recipe — it's all yours.
Lux

Recipe: How to Make the Paleo Cookie From Lux Central

Allison Young | March 19, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

Lux Central (and Lux Max and Lux North) is more than a coffee shop. Sure, it roasts its own beans on-site, which fills the industrial chic space with the intoxicating scent of burnt popcorn meets caramel. And it serves a rotating roster of magnifique pasties, including morning buns on par with Paris, the best butterscotch scones on the planet, and don’t even get us started on the cookies. Plus, they have boozy drinks and savory eats to rival some the best cocktail bars and restaurants in the Valley.

But even more than caffeine or kickass food, Lux serves up community: communal tables with enough outlets to power a sea of MacBooks, welcoming baristas who know regulars by name and coffee order, and a cross-section of customers of all ages and walks of life, who might come for the coffee but stay to see and be seen. Plus, it’s one of the OG coffeehouses in central Phoenix.

For times when you’re unable to get to Lux, we have a treat for you. You can make the popular paleo cookie — a gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan favorite offering its own dose of comfort — at home.

Related Stories

Pro tip: It’s best enjoyed with Lux coffee beans while scrolling the Insta feed.

Lux Paleo Cookie Recipe

Ingredients
3/4 cup coconut oil or olive oil
3/4 cup maple syrup
4 1/2 cups almond flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 cups sliced almonds (or pine nuts, pecans, or walnuts)
1 10-ounce bag vegan chocolate chips
3 large eggs
1 tablespoons almond or vanilla extract

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Melt coconut oil with maple syrup over low heat. Set aside to cool.
3. In a large bowl mix together almond flour, baking soda, salt, almonds, and chocolate chips.
4. Whisk together eggs and extract. Add to cooled oil and syrup mixture. Add to dry ingredients and mix.
5. Using a medium-sized ice cream scoop (or a tablespoon), spoon mixture 1 inch apart onto baking sheet.
6. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until tops are lightly browned and slightly cracked.

For more information, visit the Lux website.

 
Allison Young has written about food, nutrition, and travel for Sunset, Women’s Health, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Mindbodygreen, and Prevention. Her local jam is food writing, where she happily eats her way across the Valley to discover the best hidden gems, hole-in-the-walls, pizza joints, and the latest Phoenix food trends. She also loves to pick local chef’s brains for their favorite food finds. When she’s not eating, she’s practicing yoga.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >