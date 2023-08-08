Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Romeo Taus, owner of Romeo’s Euro Cafe, faces serious health battle

Friends and employees set up a fundraiser to help longtime Valley restaurateur Romeo Taus, owner of Romeo's Euro Cafe in Gilbert.
August 8, 2023
Romeo Taus opened his restaurant Romeo's Euro Cafe 32 years ago and has treated customers to a large menu and friendly hospitality ever since.
Romeo Taus opened his restaurant Romeo's Euro Cafe 32 years ago and has treated customers to a large menu and friendly hospitality ever since. Evie Carpenter/Tara Lanphear
Share this:
Ever since opening in Mesa 32 years ago, Romeo's Euro Cafe, now in downtown Gilbert, has been known for its extensive and eclectic Mediterranean-influenced menu, giant portions and its convivial owner, Romeo Taus. He loves to meet and greet guests and even dine with them.

But customers won't find him at the restaurant as of late. He had surgery on Monday after doctors found two tumors in his brain and one in his spine.

Friend and employee Tara Lanphear set up a GoFundMe page to help Taus and his wife, Janice Taus, with the loss of wages while they're off work. The fundraiser also urges people to support the restaurant by dining there.

Reached by phone on Monday night, Lanphear said surgeons removed most of one baseball-sized tumor in Taus’s brain but weren’t able to take out the other one, and the one on his spine is inoperable.

Another employee, McKay Robinson, said in a phone interview that Janice Taus reported that her husband “was up talking, cracking a lot of jokes” after the operation and was in good spirits.

“Everyone is very optimistic,” Robinson said. “He had a very good doctor and a lot of support coming through, which is nice to see.”

During his time away, Taus' dedication to his longtime business remains strong.

“He called the restaurant earlier to let us know about online reservations that came in that we don’t see here," Robinson added. "He said he didn’t want to disappoint anybody.”

While the Tauses are off, Lanphear said, all of the employees will pitch in and keep the restaurant on track.

“Everything’s going to stay the same,” said Lanphear, who has worked for Taus since 1991. “I’m going to jump in and run things and get Janice to focus on taking care of herself and taking care of Romeo. There’s just nothing I wouldn’t do for them. They’re family to me."

Taus immigrated to the U.S. from Romania in 1973 and attended Wayne State University in Detroit where he earned an engineering degree and worked for Chrysler. He moved to the Valley planning to open a drugstore and ended up working under Nick Ligidakis, who opened and closed a string of restaurants in the 1980s and 1990s. Taus owned a stake in one of the restaurants, Golden Cuisine of Southern Europe.

In 1991, Taus set out on his own to open Romeo’s Euro Cafe with 11 tables in a strip mall at West Southern Avenue and South Longmore in Mesa. At the time, the area was bustling with the popular Fiesta Mall and other retail. Soon, he expanded the space to 6,800 square feet, which included a theater for local acts, and a gift shop.

By the early 2000s, business began to decline and the restaurant couldn’t compete with the proliferation of incoming chains. In 2004, Taus relocated to a smaller space in Gilbert’s Heritage Court. He saw the potential after Joe Johnston opened Joe's Real BBQ and envisioned what was then a sleepy downtown becoming a dining and entertainment hub.

Taus brought his gargantuan 20-page menu with giant portions to the new location and was known for refusing to make substitutions, instead giving diners plenty of choices with dozens upon dozens of appetizers, pita sandwiches, subs, pasta and main dishes. The menu has been whittled down to 10 pages instead of 20, Lanphear said, and Taus does allow changes and substitutions.

A warm and gregarious personality who thrives on interacting with people, Taus is also renowned for holding court and regaling guests with stories at the restaurant’s regular food and wine-pairing meals. He offers a Taste of Romeo’s Cafe every Thursday in the private dining room with sample portions of five dishes and wine pairings along with a three-course menu with three wines on the third Tuesday of each month.

Lori Hassler, chef and owner of downtown Phoenix’s The Farish House, said Taus is a good friend who worked with her on creating Chef Off competitions in the past.

“The man is all about food. Thinking constantly of new combinations, hunting down ingredients, making the most for his restaurant," she wrote in an email. "He lives and breathes it every day.”

Hassler was diagnosed with stage four cancer three years ago, and noted that she's here and fighting.

“I wish him the same and more," she said. "Go eat there! Let’s get them through this.”

Romeo's Euro Cafe

207 N. Gilbert Road #105, Gilbert
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Geri Koeppel
Geri Koeppel is a professional writer, voracious reader, devoted traveler, and an amateur cook, wine drinker, birder and tennis player. She's lived and worked in Detroit, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
Contact: Geri Koeppel

Trending

Best bento boxes: 6 top Japanese lunch specials in Phoenix

Food & Drink News

Best bento boxes: 6 top Japanese lunch specials in Phoenix

By Melissa Parker
These 6 Phoenix restaurants are now closed. Another is closing soon

Openings & Closings

These 6 Phoenix restaurants are now closed. Another is closing soon

By Tirion Boan
First Taste: El Chullo brings a taste of Peru to the Melrose District

First Taste

First Taste: El Chullo brings a taste of Peru to the Melrose District

By Tirion Boan
Nelson's Meat + Fish opens in Scottsdale. Take a look inside

Openings & Closings

Nelson's Meat + Fish opens in Scottsdale. Take a look inside

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation