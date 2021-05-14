Roundup: Chino Bandido Has a Food Truck, Tax Day Pizza Deals, and More Food News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It’s Friday. We have four bites of food and drink news to catch you up on the week’s events. Here comes your recap.





Phoenix City Grille’s Bourbon Bacon Brunch Is This Weekend

Mother’s Day may be behind us, but in case you haven’t had enough of brunch, Phoenix City Grille (5816 North 16th Street) is hosting a Bourbon Bacon Brunch this weekend. The four-course meal starts with a welcome cocktail — a Bourbon Espresso Martini — followed by house spice cured pork belly, heritage red fife pancakes, eggs Benedict, and “Gordon Ramsey Ain’t Got Nothing On Us” sticky bourbon toffee pudding for dessert. Paired bourbons include Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon, Old Forester 150th Anniversary Small Batch #2, and Michter’s Rye Barrel Proof. Brunch is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Cost is $85. Reserve a spot by emailing brittnee.reed@outlook.com.

EXPAND The Chino Bandido Food Truck starts up on Monday. Chino Bandido

Chino Bandido Has a Food Truck Now (Well, on Monday)

After more than 30 years at its original spot, Chino Bandido has relocated to 310 West Bell Road — but the new joint has yet to reopen. However, as of Monday, May 17, a Chino Bandido food truck will be set up outside the new digs till things open inside. The menu will be a greatest-hits version of the full menu, meaning, yes there will be jade red chicken and complementary snickerdoodles. Other items will include jerk chicken, black beans, refried beans, jerk fried rice, and white rice. The truck will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Where to score those pizza deals on Monday. Grimaldi’s

Tax Day Pizza Deals Throughout the Valley

"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes," said Benjamin Franklin in 1789. Well, that, and maybe some restaurant specials. This coming Monday, May 17, is Tax Day, and several Valley pizzerias are offering some actual breaks. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, with locations in Gilbert, Chandler, and Peoria, is offering a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40. And Fired Pie (multiple locations) is offering any pizza for $5.17 with the purchase of a beverage.

EXPAND Pemberton — the outdoor food court, art collective, and cocktail party anchored by the 1920-built Pemberton House. Lauren Cusimano

Moiselle Hosts Its First Wine and Cheese Event

Moiselle, the wine and charcuterie cafe set to open this summer at The Pemberton (1121 North Second Street), is holding its first event. The hosts, Kristin Humphrey and Grace Perry (yes, the owner of Gracie’s Tax Bar), will guide guests through a French wine tasting while “pairing each sip with the perfect cheese.” The tasting runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. Cost is $40 per person. See the Eventbrite page for tickets and more details.